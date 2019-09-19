Animal rights supporters fighting to get Bronx Zoo elephant released
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides.
Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.
Trump meeting world leaders; expect gridlock
Wednesday marks day three of the United Nations General Assembly.
Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam
The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry into the City's eight elite high schools.
NY man convicted of funding travel to join terror group
A Brooklyn man has been convicted of collecting cash to fund a co-conspirator's travel to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.
Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy
On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history.
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides. The group the Nonhuman Rights Project filed a lawsuit last year for her release to an elephant sanctuary, asking the court to recognize Happy’s legal personhood and right to bodily liberty.
Dershowitz asks judge to throw out Epstein accuser lawsuit
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of lying about having sex with a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein enslaved her and trafficked her to rich and powerful friends.
Bicyclist smashes drive-thru window when denied service
The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera video using a bike chain to smash a drive-thru window in the Bronx.
Boy, 2, dead in fall from 6th floor window
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after a fall from a window.
The Clash's 'London Calling' album cover photo turns 40
It was a split-second in time, captured for eternity. The image that graces the cover of The Clash’s seminal album ‘London Calling’ – was shot 40 years ago this month, in New York City.
Man holding daughter, 5, jumps in front of subway train
New York City police say a man has died and his 5-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries after he apparently jumped in front of a subway train.
Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
Detectives are investigating reports of thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.
Brooklyn girl missing over a year seen in Hoboken
The NYPD is hoping new information released to the public about a missing girl will lead to her safe return.
Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son
A man is accused of posing as a construction worker and raping a Queens woman after giving her the choice of being killed, having sex with him, or being forced to have sex with her son. The Queens District Attorney’s Office say that Joshua Henderson, 33, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-and-second-degree burglary and first-and-second-degree robbery.
Manhattan high-rise fire injures 7
A high-rise fire in Washington Heights injured seven people, two seriously on Friday afternoon.
Where the magic happens – A grand tour of Steiner Studios in Brooklyn
It takes a lot of work to make a TV show good enough to get nominated for an Emmy Award. A great deal of that work happens in Brooklyn, at Steiner Studios, the largest film and television production studio in the U.S. outside of Hollywood.
MTA begins Phase 1 of improvements to 42nd Street Shuttle
The plan will add longer trains and wheelchair access for the shuttle which links the Times Square Station to Grand Central Terminal.
A look at NYC's rat problem, past and present
According to a report by the Independent Budget Office, Brooklyn’s rat population is on the rise, with an estimated 65,000 rodents roaming the borough, four times the number from the last few years.
