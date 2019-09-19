Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)

Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.

Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam

The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry  into the City's eight elite high schools.

Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy

On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history. 

Animal rights supporters fighting to get Bronx Zoo elephant released
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides. The group the Nonhuman Rights Project filed a lawsuit last year for her release to an elephant sanctuary, asking the court to recognize Happy’s legal personhood and right to bodily liberty.

Jewelry thefts at Trump Tower

Detectives are investigating reports of thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.

Alleged rapist accused of giving Queens woman 3 choices – Death, rape or sex with her son

A man is accused of posing as a construction worker and raping a Queens woman after giving her the choice of being killed, having sex with him, or being forced to have sex with her son.  The Queens District Attorney’s Office say that Joshua Henderson, 33, of Brooklyn, is facing charges of first-degree rape, first-and-second-degree burglary and first-and-second-degree robbery. 

A look at NYC's rat problem, past and present

According to a report by the Independent Budget Office, Brooklyn’s rat population is on the rise, with an estimated 65,000 rodents roaming the borough, four times the number from the last few years.

