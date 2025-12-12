Snowstorm could drop up to 4 inches across NYC area this weekend: What to expect

The Brief The first significant snow of the season is expected to reach the New York City area this weekend. Cold air tied to the Polar Vortex will help drive a storm system into the region late Saturday into Sunday. A widespread 1–3 inches of snow is forecast for parts of New York and New Jersey, with up to 4 inches possible on parts of Long Island.



The first significant snow of the season is on the way for the New York City area this weekend, as a surge of cold air linked to the Polar Vortex could help usher a storm system across the region.

FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods says a storm system arriving late Saturday will deliver widespread light accumulation, with enough snow to sweep — and in a few spots — shovel.

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service predicts a widespread 1–3 inches across parts of New Jersey and New York, beginning Saturday and continuing into early Sunday morning.

This will likely be the first measurable snowfall of the season for New York City. Parts of Long Island could even see up to 4 inches of snow.

Timeline:

Light snow showers are expected to develop late Saturday night, with steadier snow pushing in overnight.

The system will taper off by Sunday morning, though slick spots on sidewalks and roads are likely early in the day.

Winds won’t be as strong as earlier in the week, but it will feel frigid.

Even light snow could lead to tricky travel late Saturday and early Sunday.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining cold. Highs reach the low to mid-30s, but breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 20s through the afternoon. It stays dry as cold air settles in ahead of the weekend storm.

Saturday: Clouds increase through the day. Temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s, setting the stage for snow to develop late at night. Most of the daylight hours stay dry, but conditions turn colder and more overcast by evening.

Saturday night into Sunday: Snow begins late Saturday night as a storm system moves in from the west. Light to moderate snowfall continues overnight, with 1–3 inches expected across parts of New York and New Jersey. Slick roads are likely early Sunday.

Sunday morning: Snow tapers off by daybreak or shortly after. Clouds linger with highs in the mid-30s. While the storm clears, untreated roads and sidewalks may stay icy through the morning.

Sunday afternoon: Skies gradually brighten, but temperatures remain chilly. Expect a quiet, cold finish to the weekend once the early snow clears out.

What is the Polar Vortex?

The backstory:

The Polar Vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air – there's one near each of the Earth's poles.

A weakening of the Polar Vortex is expected the weekend of Dec. 13, 2025. (FOX Weather)

When the Polar Vortex weakens, as experts predict it could this weekend, that cold air comes farther south.

FOX forecasters say that the amount of snow we get will be dependent on two things, the amount of cold air coming south from the Polar Vortex and moisture in the atmosphere coming from the south. If they combine, experts say a low pressure system could form over the Northeast, meaning the chance for "significant" snow this weekend in the New York area.

Woods says this won’t be a major storm, but it will be the first time New Yorkers may actually need a shovel this winter.