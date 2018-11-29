Spring home-buying season is almost here. Grant Long of StreetEasy expects this to be a busy spring season. A lot of listings will come on the market in March and a really big wave will hit in April and May. Last year was a really big spring buying season, he says, because a lot of sellers decided it was the right time to list. More than 12,000 units were listed on StreetEasy in March, April and May 2018.

