Spring 2019 home-buying tips
video

Spring 2019 home-buying tips

Spring home-buying season is almost here. Grant Long of StreetEasy expects this to be a busy spring season. A lot of listings will come on the market in March and a really big wave will hit in April and May. Last year was a really big spring buying season, he says, because a lot of sellers decided it was the right time to list. More than 12,000 units were listed on StreetEasy in March, April and May 2018.

2019 real estate trends for NYC
video

2019 real estate trends for NYC

To rent or to buy? To sell or to hold? Where will you find the best real estate deals in New York this year? StreetEasy senior economist Grant Long says prices are continuing to fall in a lot of places in the city and buyers continue to have the upper hand in negotiations.

Williamsburg real estate
video

Williamsburg real estate

A day after Gov. Cuomo announced that he intended to avert a full shut down of the L-train and instead have repairs done during nights and weekends, calls started coming into Can Nomer, the director of leasing at Level, a 554-unit high-rise on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Buying a home and your credit
video

Buying a home and your credit

A mortgage is one of the things that can improve your credit score over the long term. But what happens to your credit when you first buy a home? According to a new study from LendingTree, expect a short-term dip.​​​​​​​ Tendayi Kapfidze, Chief Economist at LendingTree, says when you take out a loan to buy a home, your credit falls for about 4-5 months.

Cohen pleads guilty
video

Cohen pleads guilty

President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, confessed in a surprise guilty plea Thursday that he lied to Congress about a Moscow real estate deal he pursued on Trump's behalf during the heat of the 2016 Republican campaign. He said he lied to be consistent with Trump's "political messaging."

Amazon and LIC real estate
video

Amazon and LIC real estate

If those in Long Island City, Queens, failed to recognize the climbing canyons of high-rises and surging rents in their neighborhood as a boom, the arrival of the headquarters of Amazon should surely convince them.

September shopping deals
video

September shopping deals

Labor Day is packed with sales. So many sales, in fact, that if you're not taking an end-of-summer vacation, Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at Slickdeals, says shop till you drop this weekend. Trae suggests hitting the mall, where you'll find end of summer clothes for both adults and kids on sale.

Lawsuit against Kushner firm
video

Lawsuit against Kushner firm

Twenty current and former residents of one of the largest buildings owned by the Kushner Cos. allege in a $10 million lawsuit that the firm used relentless, noisy construction that exposed them to cancer-causing dust as part of a campaign to get rent-stabilized tenants out and high-priced luxury condo buyers in.

NYC property tax reform
video

NYC property tax reform

At the end of May, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the creation of a new advisory commission to change the city's property tax system. It would make it easier to understand, fairer and simpler without taking away money from the city services.

Pressured to sell?
video

Pressured to sell?

Are homeowners in one town in Rockland County, New York, being pressured to sell? State officials seem to think so after looking into the issue. Magali Dupuy of Chestnut Ridge told Fox 5 that representatives for the ultra-orthodox Jewish community have been pressuring her and many others to sell their homes to them and is grateful that the state is getting involved.