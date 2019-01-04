The Missing: What Happened to Margaret Ellen Fox?
A haunting ransom call released 45 years after Margaret Ellen Fox's disappearance.The FBI and local police in Burlington City, NJ hope it could help crack this decades-old case.
Murder in New Milford: Court vacates Sean Henning and Ricky Birch's convictions | The Tape Room
The Connecticut Supreme Court on Friday ordered new trials for two men convicted more than three decades ago in the stabbing and beating death of a 65-year-old man.
Murder in New Milford: Ricky Birch maintains his innocence | The Tape Room
In 1985, Everett Carr, 65, was murdered inside his home in New Milford, Connecticut. Someone stabbed him 27 times, slit his throat, and bashed in his head. The blood was everywhere.