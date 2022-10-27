Studio 54
Fox Flashback is a series that has a first-hand look at how Channel 5 covered some of the biggest stories throughout the years. In this first edition of Fox Flashback, we dig into the archives to relive the glory days of Studio 54.
The Preppie Killer
August 26 will mark the anniversary of the murder of Jennifer Levin, an 18-year-old woman killed in Central Park by Robert Chambers, the man who would become known as the “Preppie Killer.” FOX 5 NY takes a look back at the coverage of the incident and the trial.
Fox 5 Flashback Special
We open the FOX 5 archives to look back on some coverage of the past, including Princess Di's visit to NYC, the murder of John Lennon, and the rise and fall of Studio 54.
The history of "It's 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?"
This FOX 5 flashback looks back at the history of the phrase on Channel 5 and talks to the man who came up with it.
2 Live Crew album censored
An archive report from FOX 5 News looks at the 1990 ruling that a 2 Live Crew album could be banned from play on the radio in parts of the U.S.
50 Years of Hip Hop: Word Up! magazine
This 1989 flashback report features a look at the influential Word Up! magazine.
Princess Diana visits New York City
As the drama with the British royal family continues to unfold, FOX 5 NY takes a trip down memory lane to 1989 when Princess Diana made a historic 3-day visit to New York City. In this FOX 5 Flashback, we open up the video vault to uncover the exclusive moments caught by our cameras.
Not again! NYC subway crime looks like the 1980s
As New York City continues to struggle with a rise of crime on the subway system, the crimes making headlines today look a lot like the ones that made headlines in the 1980s.
James Mtume interviewed
This 1984 archival clip shows James Mtume interviewed on FOX 5 News.
Early Coverage of AIDS epidemic on Ch. 5
Here is a sampling of Channel 5's coverage of the AIDS epidemic. These segments originally aired in 1985 and 1990.
Mia Farrow talks about Woody Allen sexual assault allegations: A look back
Mia Farrow gave an exclusive interview to FOX 5's Rosanna Scotto in 1992 about Woody Allen's relationship with her adoptive daughter.
Woody Allen and Mia Farrow FOX 5 coverage.
With the HBO Documentary Allen v. Farrow reigniting interest in the Woody Allen sexual assault allegations, we look back on FOX 5's Rosanna Scotto's coverage from the 1990s.