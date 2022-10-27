Studio 54
Fox Flashback is a series that has a first-hand look at how Channel 5 covered some of the biggest stories throughout the years. In this first edition of Fox Flashback, we dig into the archives to relive the glory days of Studio 54.

The Preppie Killer
August 26 will mark the anniversary of the murder of Jennifer Levin, an 18-year-old woman killed in Central Park by Robert Chambers, the man who would become known as the “Preppie Killer.” FOX 5 NY takes a look back at the coverage of the incident and the trial.

Fox 5 Flashback Special
We open the FOX 5 archives to look back on some coverage of the past, including Princess Di's visit to NYC, the murder of John Lennon, and the rise and fall of Studio 54.

2 Live Crew album censored
An archive report from FOX 5 News looks at the 1990 ruling that a 2 Live Crew album could be banned from play on the radio in parts of the U.S.

Princess Diana visits New York City
As the drama with the British royal family continues to unfold, FOX 5 NY takes a trip down memory lane to 1989 when Princess Diana made a historic 3-day visit to New York City. In this FOX 5 Flashback, we open up the video vault to uncover the exclusive moments caught by our cameras.

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow FOX 5 coverage.
With the HBO Documentary Allen v. Farrow reigniting interest in the Woody Allen sexual assault allegations, we look back on FOX 5's Rosanna Scotto's coverage from the 1990s.