Lew's View: The UFT vs. Charter Schools

The United Federation of Teachers and charter schools have been at odds for years now. FOX 5 NY's General Manager Lew Leone is imploring New Yorkers to see through the scare campaign and keep their options open when it comes to your child's education.

Lew's View: Grading the mayor

Lew Leone is the vice president and general manager of WNYW-FOX 5. He is taking to the airwaves with his thoughts on current affairs. It's called "Lew's View." In this commentary, Mr. Leone gives the mayor a grade.

Lew's View: Homelessness in New York

Lew Leone is the vice president and general manager of WNYW-FOX 5. He takes to the airwaves with "Lew's View," his thoughts on current affairs. In this commentary, Mr. Leone talks about New York City's homelessness crisis and what Fox 5 is doing to draw attention to it.