Lawsuits target ICE arrests in New York state courts
New York's attorney general joined the Brooklyn district attorney and several immigrant advocates' groups Wednesday in filing two separate federal lawsuits challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.
Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.
Measles outbreak in Rockland declared over
Officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak that infected 312 people since last October in Rockland County in New York y's northern suburbs.
Juul to end advertising, lobbying efforts of e-cigarette
The U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria are calling off merger talks and Juul's CEO is stepping down with safety concerns over e-cigarettes intensifying.
Trump meeting world leaders; expect gridlock
Wednesday marks day three of the United Nations General Assembly.
Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam
The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry into the City's eight elite high schools.
Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies
On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal.
NY man convicted of funding travel to join terror group
A Brooklyn man has been convicted of collecting cash to fund a co-conspirator's travel to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.
Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports
The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.
Family of Yonkers shooting victim speaks out speaks out on possible parole for accomplice
The family of former MLB prospect Michael Nolan, who was shot and killed in Yonkers in 2015, is speaking out after discovering that the getaway driver for the gunmen who killed Michael is eligible for parole in December.
12-year-old cancer survivor is ‘Sheriff for a Day’ in Suffolk County
Douglas Grimmett, a 12-year-old leukemia survivor got the experience as a lifetime on Tuesday as he spent the day as honorary sheriff in Suffolk County.
Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy
On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history.
Animal rights supporters fighting to get Bronx Zoo elephant released
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides. The group the Nonhuman Rights Project filed a lawsuit last year for her release to an elephant sanctuary, asking the court to recognize Happy’s legal personhood and right to bodily liberty.
Barber dies at 108 years old
A man who was still working as a barber when he was 108 years old has died in New York.
Dershowitz asks judge to throw out Epstein accuser lawsuit
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of lying about having sex with a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein enslaved her and trafficked her to rich and powerful friends.