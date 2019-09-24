Lawsuits target ICE arrests in New York state courts

New York's attorney general joined the Brooklyn district attorney and several immigrant advocates' groups Wednesday in filing two separate federal lawsuits challenging Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in New York courthouses.

Where'd You Get That? (Sept. 25)
Fashion icon Iris Apfel is going strong at 98 years old. Not one to slow down, she recently teamed up with French porcelain house Bernardaud to create statement jewelry.

Students across NYC prepping for SHSAT exam

The pressure is on with just about a month to go until test day for the Specialized High School Admissions test, the lone entry exam for entry  into the City's eight elite high schools.

Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal. 

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.

Children of 9/11 first responders graduate from FDNY academy

On Tuesday, 301 probationary firefighters graduated from the FDNY Fire Academy, but this year’s graduation had an extra bit of meaning, as 19 of the graduates are children of first responders who died on 9/11 or from a 9/11-related illness. 2019’s class is the largest group of legacy graduates in the FDNY’s history. 

Animal rights supporters fighting to get Bronx Zoo elephant released
The fight to get Happy the Elephant released from the Bronx Zoo was back in court Monday, with a judge hearing arguments from both sides. The group the Nonhuman Rights Project filed a lawsuit last year for her release to an elephant sanctuary, asking the court to recognize Happy’s legal personhood and right to bodily liberty.