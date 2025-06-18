NYC mayoral election update: Brad Lander talks ICE arrest; new poll released

The Brief The New York City primaries are officially under a week away. On Tuesday, mayoral candidate and NYC comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by ICE. Meanwhile, a newly-released Marist Poll shows the state of the race.



Wednesday is officially under a week until the 2025 New York City primary elections – and the race to unseat incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is heating up.

Here's a look at the top headlines in the race for mayor, plus the latest polls, candidate profiles and voter information:

The latest: Lander arrested by ICE

The backstory:

On Tuesday, NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander was arrested by ICE in immigration court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander walks out of a federal building with his wife Meg Barnette and New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) after he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( Expand

Prior to his release, Lander had reportedly faced charges of assaulting an ICE officer, which were later dropped. At a press conference later in the day, Lander stood alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as she announced the charges against him had been dropped.

Following his arrest, Lander said he was doing fine despite losing a button during the incident and expressed relief that he would be sleeping in his own bed that night.

"Each of the times I had done this before, you just are trying to escort a person out of the building," Lander said in a Wednesday morning appearance on Good Day New York.

The latest: Early voting

By the numbers:

Meanwhile, early voting shows strong participation across all five boroughs. According to unofficial data from the NYC Board of Elections, as of the close of polls on day four (Tuesday) of early voting, a total of 131,882 voters had checked in. The breakdown by borough is as follows:

Manhattan: 43,427

Brooklyn: 47,052

Queens: 26,383

The Bronx: 10,497

Staten Island: 4,523

When is primary Election Day in NYC? Timeline, key dates

Now through Sunday, June 22 : Last day to vote early. : Last day to vote early. Early voting hours may vary.

Tuesday, June 24: Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online HERE.

To find your local poll site, click HERE.

***Note: Voter registration for the 2025 NYC primary elections - in person and online - is now closed.

Marist Poll: According to a new Marist College Institute for Public Opinion survey, in the ranked-choice voting contest, Cuomo prevails 55% to 45% against Mamdani in the 7th round.

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey : According to a May : According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted May 23-26.

Marist College : According to a : According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College : An April : An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

Betting Odds : According to the overseas online prediction market : According to the overseas online prediction market PredictIt , Cuomo's odds of success stand at 82%, with Mamdani's at 22%.

NYC election news today

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, June 24.

When will we have results?

This year, NYC will use ranked choice voting in primary and special elections for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president, and City Council; a system approved by voters in 2019.

On Election Night, results will only show first-choice votes from early voting, in-person voting and processed absentee ballots, accounting for most of the votes. If a candidate is projected to win 50% of first-choice votes, then the Associated Press will declare a projected winner on Election Night.

READ MORE: Ranked choice voting explained

If no one gets a majority, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and those votes go to the next choice on each ballot. This process continues until two candidates remain; whoever has the most votes then wins.

If no candidate has 50% of first-choice votes, the Board of Elections will release an unofficial report on the preliminary elimination rounds on Tuesday, July 1. The BOE plans to certify the results on July 15.

Read more about other races, including public advocate, comptroller and City Council, here.

Watch interviews with mayoral candidates here.

