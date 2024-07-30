NYC Comptroller Brad Lander announces bid for mayor, says he will remain Cardinals fan, pay speeding tickets

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander announced his run for New York City mayor in a post on X Tuesday.

Lander says "It’s time for strong, experienced leadership that delivers real results."

"But where’s that from [New York City Mayor Eric] Adams?" he wrote.

Over the years, Lander has been critical of Adams' administration and their emergency response efforts in the ongoing migrant crisis.

He tells FOX 5 NY that "money is being wasted".

"We did audits of the programs that are supposed to be serving those people, getting them off the streets and subways and into stable housing. And the money is largely being wasted," Lander said.

Who is Brad Lander?

The 55-year-old Missouri native is a progressive who, during his time in City Council, focused largely on police reform.

Lander joins a field of challengers for next June's primary. The list includes former city comptroller Scott Stringer, who held that job before Lander, and State Senator Zellnor Myrie from Brooklyn.

All three are left-leaning in a primary against a more moderate incumbent mayor.

He was first elected to the City Council in 2009, later serving as the Deputy Leader for Policy.

In 2021, Lander was elected as the 45th City Comptroller and assumed office on Jan. 2022.

He was notably endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Lander's speeding tickets

UNITED STATES -August 31: Comptroller Brad Lander at rally demanding the closure of Riker's Island held inside City Hall Park in Manhattan on Thursday August 31, 2023. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

There have been reports that Lander has numerous speeding violations against him, despite publicly promoting speed cameras outside city schools and pushing legislation to crack down on unsafe driving.

"I paid every single ticket on time," Lander told FOX 5.

The Post reports that he was caught speeding last May after he promised to improve his record, which included eight prior tickets for speeding in school zones based on city records.

Featured article

"Since I became comptroller, it's been one speed camera violation," he told FOX 5 NY.

As for the parking violations, Lander said "fair enough, it's hard to park in New York City." As comptroller, Lander has an NYPD detail when on duty, but drives his own car for personal business. According to The Post, all of the tickets he's received have been with his own car.

NYC policing

During his time as a City Council member, Lander was an advocate for police reform, calling for reductions to the NYPD's budget.

When asked if the NYPD's budget was bloated, Lander said it could be used more effectively "to deliver the safety that all New Yorkers need."

"I've been proud to work with the police unions as comptroller, managing their pension funds and their healthcare, building a real partnership. I do think there are ways to make sure our policing is more effective," Lander told FOX 5 NY.

Lander said he plans to reduce the police vacancy rate and make sure that they are deployed in a way that works with different neighborhoods.

Featured article

NYC migrant crisis

One of the major issues Lander will likely be faced with is the ongoing migrant crisis.

When asked if he would try to go about closing some of the migrant shelters in the city, Lander said he's focused on getting them work.

"What we should be focused on is helping folks get their work authorization, which they can do in six months."

We can spend the money we are spending already more effectively to help people get. — NYC Comptroller Brad Lander

Lander says during that time he plans to help them with workforce development and the English language so they can get jobs.

Mayor Adams has been criticized for trying to expedite work permits for migrants in the city, something similar to what Lander proposes.

But Lander says that the mayor's policies are making it harder for people to get their work authorizations.

"When you kick people out after 30 or 60 days, you just move them around to a different place."

"We've audited many of the no bid contracts; $432 million, no bid contract. We can spend the money we are spending already more effectively to help people get," Lander says.

In December, Lander's office stripped Mayor Eric Adams’ emergency powers that allow him to make deals with contractors for migrant services without prior approval.

At the time, Lander said, "There were just too many holes in the way that City Hall was using that blanket permission."

Lander also says he plans to create more opportunities to include more New Yorkers in the decisions that shape their lives.

Yankees or Mets?

When given the opportunity to choose the Yankees or Mets, Lander said: "I wish I could, but you gotta be loyal."

"The St. Louis Cardinals are my ride or die," Lander says.