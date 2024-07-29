Police say Randall's Island shooting was revenge amid ongoing violence | Timeline

NYPD officials say the fatal shooting on Randall's Island overnight Monday was an act of retaliation amid ongoing and unreported violence in the area.

Police also say the shooting "did not surprise them at all," and are looking into quality of life conditions as the city continues to struggle with the ongoing migrant crisis.

This is not the first time police have had to respond to a deadly situation at the migrant shelter.

2 men arrested in stabbing brawl at Randall’s Island migrant shelter in June 2024.

A spokesperson for NYC Mayor Eric Adams says there are metal detectors and a curfew in place, but residents in the area say those rules aren't being enforced.

During their investigation on Randall's Island, police say they seized dozens of mopeds and vehicles, some of which were stolen and unregistered.

They say they plan on being much more hands-on with the community and are moving forward.

No arrests have been made at this time and the manhunt is still underway for the suspect who shot and killed a woman and injured two others.

What happened in Randall's Island shooting?

The shooting happened at Wards Meadow Loop Field 71 near a migrant shelter on Randall's Island around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

Police say a large group of people were gathered on the field for the presidential election in Venezuela.

Officials said the shooter had been a victim of an unreported gunpoint robbery that happened on Sunday.

The suspect shot at random into the crowd, killing a 44-year-old woman, and injuring a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who are currently being treated.

Now, police say they are working with the community to stop the ongoing violence in the area.

Violence on Randall's Island

In June, a 25-year-old man was stabbed during a large brawl that broke out between two groups at the shelter following a separate stabbing earlier in the same day.

Police arrested two people living at the migrant shelter in connection to the incident.

In February, a physical confrontation between NYPD officers and migrants on Randall's Island.

A video of a scuffle between migrants and police was posted to TikTok after authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man causing a disturbance at the migrant shelter on Randall's Island.

"Anytime you have 3,000 people who are placed in an environment where they cannot work, they have to sit around all day, you know, things like this have the potential to happen," Mayor Eric Adams said about the video.

In January, a 24-year-old migrant was stabbed to death in a cafeteria tent.

Cameras had already been installed at the site, but that didn't seem to stop the violence.

Police arrested 18 people in the brawl.

Where is Randall's Island?

Randall's Island is a collective of islands called Randalls and Wards Island, in New York City.

They are separated from Manhattan by the Harlem River, from Queens by the East River, and the Bronx by the Bronx Kill.

Randall's Island migrant shelter is fully funded by New York State.

Tent shelters were set up in August 2023 to help with the city's ongoing migrant crisis.

The shelter goes across 6.4 acres of land and houses nearly 3,000 single adult male migrants.

