1 dead, 2 injured in Randall's Island shooting

Updated  July 29, 2024 7:17am EDT
Randall's Island and Ward's Island
WARDS ISLAND - A woman has died, and two men are hospitalized after a shooting that happened near a migrant shelter on Randall's Island. 

It happened around 3:30 on Monday morning at Wards Meadow Loop Field 71.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the face and back and has died. A 32-year-old man was shot in the throat, and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the back. Police said the 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. There is also no description of the perp. 

Police would not confirm to FOX 5 whether the victims are migrants.

Detectives are investigating the scene at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.