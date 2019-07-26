Measles outbreak in Rockland declared over
Officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak that infected 312 people since last October in Rockland County in New York y's northern suburbs.
Juul to end advertising, lobbying efforts of e-cigarette
The U.S. tobacco giants Philip Morris and Altria are calling off merger talks and Juul's CEO is stepping down with safety concerns over e-cigarettes intensifying.
12-year-old cancer survivor is ‘Sheriff for a Day’ in Suffolk County
Douglas Grimmett, a 12-year-old leukemia survivor got the experience as a lifetime on Tuesday as he spent the day as honorary sheriff in Suffolk County.
US official expects 'hundreds more' cases of vaping illness
The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher, a public health official said Tuesday.
How to lose weight without dieting
When it comes to dieting, Dr. Ayanna Buckner says, many of us don't have the best track record.
Disney theme parks to begin offering more vegan food options
Vegan guests visiting Walt Disney World parks and resort hotels will soon have more food options to choose from.
Student-athlete's legacy to live on through donated organs
Just one week ago, Marcia Nelson was celebrating her son's first college scholarship offer.
Recall of blood pressure medications expanded for 5th time due to possible cancer risk
Federal health officials said a recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure has been expanded for a fifth time after trace amounts of a possible cancer-causing substance were detected.
Mother-to-be tests positive for meth during routine tests, learns new home is to blame
A Missouri couple who are expecting a baby girl now face financial difficulties after the mother learned through a routine blood test that she has amphetamines in her system and it’s because of their new home.
Most young kids shouldn't drink plant-based milk, new guidelines say
Most children younger than 5 years of age should avoid drinking plant-based milk, including almond, rice and oat blends, according to new health guidelines released by four of the nation’s leading health organizations.
Girl, 8, who opened lemonade stand for St. Jude while battling leukemia is now cancer free
A mother from Virginia can rest easy knowing her 8-year-old daughter triumphed over cancer, all while raising $5,807.15 on her own for St. Jude from a lemonade stand she opened.
Millions across America consider how to care for aging parents
As the Baby Boom generation enters its late 60’s and 70’s, many Americans are finding themselves having to consider how to take care of their aging parents.
Vaping could cause tooth decay and potentially lead to oral cancers, experts say
Experts are voicing their concerns that vaping not only poses the same risks as cigarettes, but creates new ones consumers should be wary of.
One man's story of the dangers of vaping
Jonathan Doneson says he is lucky to be alive. Doneson, 52, was once a member of the cast of “Secrets and Wives”, a reality TV on the Bravo network based around a group of Long Island women navigating the pitfalls of marriage and divorce. However, television nearly turned to tragedy for Doneson last month, after he was admitted to the hospital with a dangerously high fever, night-sweats and a chronic cough. He had recently returned from a business trip to China, but doctors were unable to find anything wrong with him until they discovered he had been vaping THC.
Connecticut residents urged to limit outdoor activity over virus fears
Connecticut health officials are urging residents to minimize outdoor activities in the evening to avoid mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis.
Will “mental health days” help America’s children?
In some ways, there’s not a lot to envy about growing up in our current climate. Children are exposed to stresses far earlier now than in previous generations, from mass shootings to hate speech and more.
Sister of 9th NYPD suicide criticizes department
After yet another NYPD officer committed suicide this year on Wednesday, a parade of officials have called it part of ‘a crisis,’ asking officers to seek help and take mental health issues seriously.
Unhealthiest foods named for 2019
The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its “Xtreme Eatig 2019” list of the unhealthiest foods being served in America.
Can having a pet provide mental health benefits for teens?
Becoming an adolescent is hard for anyone, but psychologist say that having a pet can provide some serious mental health benefits for teenagers.