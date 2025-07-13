Paid leave for COVID-19 will expire this month in New York state

article

The Brief The COVID-19 quarantine leave legislation expires at the end of the month. The law requires businesses to provide paid leave for employees under COVID-19 quarantine or isolation. Other paid leave options will have to be used in its place.



If New York residents get sick with COVID-19, they will no longer be able to use the state's specific quarantine paid leave starting next month.

What we know:

New York state's COVID-19 quarantine leave legislation was signed into law in March 2020 in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

It provides job-protected paid leave for employees under a mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation order due to COVID-19.

Large businesses are required to provide at least 14 days of paid COVID-19 sick leave.

The legislation is scheduled to expire on July 31.

What you can do:

Starting August 1, residents will have to use other paid leave options, including New York State's Paid Sick Leave, New York Paid Family Leave and New York City's Earned Sick and Safe Time.

For more information, visit the New York State Paid Family Leave website.