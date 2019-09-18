Jokes and Miss Universe as Trump, Ukraine leader meet
President Donald Trump's got jokes.
Full text of the memo of Trump's conversation with Zelenskiy
The White House released a memo of President Donald Trump's July 25 telephone conversation with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Impeachment inquiry: Here’s what it means and what happens now
Here’s what impeachment proceedings entail and what to expect as the House moves forward with its impeachment inquiry against Trump.
'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
Whistleblower blocked by Trump administration would like to speak to Congress, Schiff says
The chairman of the House intelligence committee says a whistleblower who has been blocked by the Trump administration would like to speak to Congress.
Speaker Pelosi plans to announce formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump over Ukraine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.
Trump takes on immigration, Iran, China in UN speech
President Trump addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday in a speech that tried to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.
Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over his conversation with Ukraine's leader. Trump insisted he did nothing wrong.
Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa
With marching bands, drum lines, hundreds of yard signs and at least one firetruck, Democratic presidential candidates made a colorful and often loud pitch to Iowa Democrats at the Steak Fry fundraiser in Des Moines on Saturday.
UAW strike puts Trump, GOP in political bind in key states
Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors, delivering doughnuts and holding picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It's a union they long have aligned with politically. There were no doughnuts from Republicans.
De Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.
Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son
President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.
White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced the agency’s new counterterrorism strategy at an event at the Brookings institute Friday, and for the first time, DHS is focused on addressing the threat of white nationalism coming from within the borders of the United States.
Trump defends himself against whistleblower complaint
President Donald Trump repeatedly defended himself Friday against an intelligence whistleblower's potentially explosive complaint, including an allegation of wrongdoing in a reported private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.
California and 22 other states sue Trump to keep Golden State's auto emission rules
California and 22 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation's most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks.
These are the 23 candidates running for president in 2020
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 19 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with four Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.
Trump says gun negotiations going 'very slowly'
President Donald Trump on Thursday poured cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as Attorney General William Barr circulated a draft plan on Capitol Hill to expand background checks for gun sales. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Trump said no deal is imminent, more than six weeks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed more than 30...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk Trump, world peace at event
World peace, Donald Trump, and the future of our country. It was all discussed Tuesday night at the Carter Center. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn chatted with more than 400 people during "A Conversation with the Carters".
Trump names hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as new National Security Adviser
President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien to be his new national security adviser.
During his California visit, Trump says he will do 'something' about homelessness
LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force. "We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening," Trump said aboard Air Force One. He said police...