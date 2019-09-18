Trump takes on immigration, Iran, China in UN speech

President Trump addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday in a speech that tried to square his "America First" approach to foreign policy with his administration's hope for a multi-national response to Iran's escalating aggression.

Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe

Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over his conversation with Ukraine's leader. Trump insisted he did nothing wrong.

Steak, beer and politics: 2020 Democrats descend on Iowa

With marching bands, drum lines, hundreds of yard signs and at least one firetruck, Democratic presidential candidates made a colorful and often loud pitch to Iowa Democrats at the Steak Fry fundraiser in Des Moines on Saturday.

UAW strike puts Trump, GOP in political bind in key states

Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors, delivering doughnuts and holding picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It's a union they long have aligned with politically. There were no doughnuts from Republicans.

De Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.

Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son

President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.

Trump defends himself against whistleblower complaint

President Donald Trump repeatedly defended himself Friday against an intelligence whistleblower's potentially explosive complaint, including an allegation of wrongdoing in a reported private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.

Trump says gun negotiations going 'very slowly'

President Donald Trump on Thursday poured cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as Attorney General William Barr circulated a draft plan on Capitol Hill to expand background checks for gun sales. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Trump said no deal is imminent, more than six weeks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio killed more than 30...

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter talk Trump, world peace at event

World peace, Donald Trump, and the future of our country. It was all discussed Tuesday night at the Carter Center. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn chatted with more than 400 people during "A Conversation with the Carters".

During his California visit, Trump says he will do 'something' about homelessness

LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force. "We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening," Trump said aboard Air Force One. He said police...