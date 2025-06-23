Andrew Cuomo's comeback? Meet the former NY gov vying to become NYC's next mayor

The Brief Andrew Cuomo was first elected governor of New York in 2010. Cuomo has focused his mayoral campaign on what he describes as "a city in crisis." "It's a very simple question I think for voters this year: who can manage the city?"



Democratic candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is running to be the city's next mayor, aiming to succeed incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who's running for re-election as an Independent.

Cuomo has focused his mayoral campaign on what he describes as "a city in crisis."

Who is Andrew Cuomo?

Cuomo’s political career began in the early 1980s, when he managed his father’s gubernatorial campaign.

Andrew Cuomo, New York City mayoral candidate, speaks during the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) mayoral forum in New York, US, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

What other positions has he held?

He later held several roles in public service, including as chair of the New York City Homeless Commission and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton.

In 2006, he was elected New York Attorney General, and in 2010, he won the governorship, serving three terms before stepping down. Cuomo’s resignation in 2021 followed multiple investigations, primarily related to sexual harassment allegations, including inappropriate comments and groping.

What was Cuomo accused of?

A report found he harassed 11 women, many of whom were current or former employees.

In one accusation, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, accused Cuomo of years of harassment, including forcing a kiss and pressuring her to play strip poker.

He "deeply, deeply" apologized to the "11 women who I truly offended." But he continued to deny the most serious allegations outlined in the report and again blamed the allegations as misunderstandings attributed to "generational and cultural differences."

In addition to sexual misconduct allegations, Cuomo faced criticism over his handling of COVID-19. His administration was scrutinized for its management of death data in nursing homes.

The Cuomo family

Andrew, a Queens native, is one of five children from a prominent New York Italian political family.

His brother, Chris, is a former CNN journalist and current NewsNation anchor.

His father, Mario, was the 52nd governor of New York, having also served as lieutenant governor of New York from 1979 to 1982 and the Secretary of State of New York from 1975 to 1978. His mother, Matilda, was an American advocate for women and children. His brother, Chris, is a former CNN journalist and current NewsNation anchor. Andrew’s elder sister, Margaret, is a noted radiologist.

Is Andrew Cuomo married?

Andrew has three daughters with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy. Together, they have twins, Cara and Mariah, and Michaela. The couple separated in 2003 and divorced in 2005.

Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo exchanged wedding vows.

Cuomo began dating TV chef Sandra Lee in 2005 until their breakup in 2019. Although they never married, Lee played the role of New York’s first lady, frequently appearing beside Cuomo at official functions while largely staying out of state politics.

What are his key policy stances?

Cuomo argues that the city feels unsafe and out of control because of poor leadership, and he believes his experience makes him the right person to fix these problems and bring the city back on track.

"It's a very simple question I think for voters this year: who can manage the city?" Cuomo said in an appearance on Good Day New York. "What has happened to New York City? We've had two past mayors, with all due respect, who didn't know how to manage the city."

According to his campaign website, Cuomo "has the leadership skills and experience to make government work for the people of New York City." The former governor plans to increase the supply of affordable housing, increase the size of the NYPD and expand access to mental health and substance use disorder services.

"This is a management job," Cuomo said. "You've got to be able to get things done. I have a plan, I have a plan, I have a plan, everybody has a plan. Question is, can you get it done? And they know I get things done. I ran the state of New York."

For a closer look at Cuomo's stance on all issues, click HERE.