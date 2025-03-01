Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces run for NYC mayor

The Brief Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially announced his bid for NYC mayor, entering a crowded race. Despite stepping down as governor in 2021 amid scandal, Cuomo is seeking a political comeback, positioning himself as a solution to the city’s most pressing issues. Cuomo, a Queen's native, began his political career in the early 1980s, when he managed his father’s gubernatorial campaign.



"Are you ready to fight to save our city? I know that I am," Cuomo said in a 17-minute video posted to YouTube where he reintroduce himself to a city he once led .

"Let me start by telling you what you already know: New York City is the greatest city in the world." — Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 2025 mayoral candidate

This comes as embattled and sanctioned New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he's staying in the race.

In a recent poll taken earlier this month, Cuomo led with 33%. Public polling has him in a comfortable lead over the other Democrats in the race.

This time around Cuomo seems to be focusing his 2025 mayoral campaign on what he describes as a city in crisis.

Cuomo argues that the city feels unsafe and out of control because of poor leadership, and he believes his experience makes him the right person to fix these problems and bring the city back on track.

The backstory:

Here's everything you need to know about the former governor, Andrew Cuomo.

What other positions has Cuomo held?

Holliswood, N.Y.: The Cuomo family (l-r) Maria, 15, Madeline, 12, Andrew, 19, Margaret, 22, Mario Cuomo, Christopher, 7, and mother Matilda at their home on Sept. 13, 1977. (Photo by George Argeroplos/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Cuomo’s political career began in the early 1980s, when he managed his father’s gubernatorial campaign.

Andrew Cuomo, Mario Cuomo and Matilda Cuomo raise their hands in celebration during the Democratic Victory Celebration at the Sheraton Hotel on November 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

He later held several roles in public service, including as chair of the New York City Homeless Commission and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton.

US President Bill Clinton (L) talks to reporters 11 May 1999, in the Rose Gardn of the White House as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Andrew Cuomo (R) looks on. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2006, he was elected New York Attorney General, and in 2010, he won the governorship, serving three terms before stepping down.

Andrew Cuomo, a Queens native, is one of five children from a prominent New York Italian political family.

His father, Mario Cuomo, was the 52nd governor of New York, having also served as lieutenant governor of New York from 1979 to 1982 and the Secretary of State of New York from 1975 to 1978.

His mother, Matilda, was an American advocate for women and children.

Chris Cuomo, siblings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo attend The Robin Hood Foundation's 2015 Benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 12, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

His brother, Chris Cuomo, is a former CNN journalist and current NewsNation anchor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrew gained the nickname "Love Gov" in response to leading the state’s pandemic efforts and his pandering on live TV with Chris.

Andrew’s elder sister, Margaret Cuomo, is a noted radiologist.

Is Cuomo married?

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Original Caption) Washington: Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo wave to the crowd as they leave St. Matthew's Cathedral after exchanging wedding vows.

Cuomo is not currently married but has three daughters with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, the seventh child of Robert F. Kennedy.

Together, they have twins, Cara and Mariah, and Michaela. The couple separated in 2003 and divorced in 2005.

New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo (L), and his girlfriend, television personality Sandra Lee, arrive to vote during the 2014 general election at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco on November 4, 2014 in Mt Kisco, New York. (Photo by Kenneth G Expand

Cuomo began dating TV chef Sandra Lee in 2005 until their breakup in 2019.

Although they never married, Lee played the role of New York’s first lady, frequently appearing beside Cuomo at official functions while largely staying out of state politics.

Sexual misconduct

From 2021: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation effective in 14 days.

Cuomo’s resignation in 2021 followed multiple investigations, primarily related to sexual harassment allegations, including inappropriate comments and groping.

A report found he harassed 11 women, many of whom were current or former employees.

In one accusation, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, accused Cuomo of years of harassment, including forcing a kiss and pressuring her to play strip poker.

He "deeply, deeply" apologized to the "11 women who I truly offended." But he continued to deny the most serious allegations outlined in the report and again blamed the allegations as misunderstandings attributed to "generational and cultural differences."

COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York Expand

In addition to sexual misconduct allegations, Cuomo faced criticism over his handling of COVID-19. His administration was scrutinized for its management of death data in nursing homes.

Another controversy involved his $5 million book deal, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," which sparked an investigation by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) for potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

Further accusations claimed that friends and family received preferential access to COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic.

Cuomo denied the most serious allegations, stating that impeachment would take away resources from the pandemic efforts.

His resignation marked the end of his political career and a key chapter in the Cuomo family’s political legacy.

Andrew Cuomo with his daughters Michaela Cuomo, Mariah Cuomo and Cara Cuomo are seen at the World Pride NYC on June 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

During his time as governor, Cuomo enacted several significant reforms:

Legalized same-sex marriage in 2011 , making New York the sixth state to do so.

Passed legislation to legalize both medical and recreational cannabis.

Enacted the NY SAFE Act , one of the strictest gun control laws in the U.S.

Oversaw major infrastructure projects, including the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Second Avenue Subway, and the reconstruction of LaGuardia Airport.

Delivered Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act and introduced paid family leave and a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Decommissioned the Indian Point nuclear plant, shifting towards renewable energy despite an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

Though some view his return as an opportunity to bring seasoned leadership back to the city, others question whether his past controversies will overshadow his ability to lead. As the race heats up, all eyes will be on Cuomo as he attempts to re-establish his place in New York politics.

In ranked choice voting, you can rank up to 5 candidates.

First Round: If a candidate gets over 50%, they win.

No Majority? The lowest-ranked candidate is eliminated, and their votes go to voters' next choices.

Repeat: This continues until two candidates remain, and the one with the most votes wins.

Results are final only after all ballots (including absentee) are counted. For the June 27 Primary, ranked-choice voting will be used for City Council races.

Here’s a quick look at the key candidates vying for mayor and what they stand for.

When does voting start in NYC?

June 9: Last day to change your address before the June primary.

June 14: Last day to change your address before the general election.

New York City will use ranked-choice voting in Primary and Special Elections for Mayor, Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council. This change was approved by voters in 2019.