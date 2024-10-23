Expand / Collapse search

Zohran Mamdani, socialist Democrat, announces bid for NYC mayor

Published  October 23, 2024
NEW YORK - Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has announced his bid for NYC mayor amid growing calls for New York City Eric Adams to step down.

A self-declared socialist Democrat from Queens is known for his activism, including a hunger strike alongside taxi drivers opposing a proposed power plant.

Mamdani's platform

Mamdani says he's focused on housing and affordability for New Yorkers based on his campaign website.

His platform includes several key initiatives:

Rent Freezes: Mamdani says he will freeze rent for all stabilized tenants, and use his resources as mayor to build housing and bring down the rent.  
 
Faster, Free Buses: He proposes eliminating bus fares permanently and implementing measures like priority lanes and dedicated loading zones.

No-Cost Childcare: Mamdani also plans to make childcare available at no cost for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years, while increasing wages for childcare workers. 

Since his election to the New York State Assembly in 2020, Mamdani introduced the REPAIR Act to end significant property tax exemptions for Columbia University and NYU, aiming to redirect funds to the City University of New York (CUNY).

Mamdani joins a growing list of candidates for the 2025 mayoral race, which includes NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, State Senator Jessica Ramos, and former comptroller Scott Stringer, among others.