Shocking video of young suspect firing point-blank at man on bike
Police released shocking daytime video of a young gunman firing at point-blank range on a man riding a bike in Brooklyn.
Cuomo, Adams pledge to work together to battle NYC gun violence
The pair announced new initiatives to try and battle back the wave of violence, including 4,000 summer jobs, more vocational training opportunities and increased anti-violence outreach.
De Blasio and mayoral candidate Adams want congestion pricing implemented now
Step on it! Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants congestion pricing to be implemented "as fast as humanly possible."
Eric Adams meets with President Biden to discuss gun violence
Eric Adams, the Democratic mayoral candidate, was at the White House on Monday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other law enforcement officials.
Democrat Eric Adams says he's ready to lead New York City
New York City Democratic mayoral primary winner Eric Adams is promising to guide the city to a new era of safety and prosperity. Adams bested a large Democratic field in New York's first major race to use ranked choice voting.
Eric Adams wins very close Democratic mayoral primary
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City. He triumphed over a large field in New York's first major race to use ranked choice voting.
Democratic mayoral primary: Another round of results expected Tuesday
The New York City Board of Elections is supposed to release absentee ballot results Tuesday when the next round of ranked choice tabulations comes out.
Homeless man arrested in connection with stabbing of Eric Adams campaign worker
A homeless man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing attack on a man who was doing volunteer work for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams.
Corrected ranked choice vote tally shows close mayoral primary race
The Board of Elections released the revised data on Wednesday evening along with a statement apologizing for the blunder.
Democratic mayoral primary: Eric Adams' lead shrinks, confusion surrounds count
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams surpassed the 50% threshold in an unofficial tally on Tuesday after ranked choice votes began to be counted. But the tally doesn't include more than 100,000 absentee ballots, so the race is far from over.
Campaign volunteer for Eric Adams stabbed in the Bronx
A worker with New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed multiple times with an ice pick.
Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia lead two polls in NYC mayoral race
As early primary voting continues, two new polls are showing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the lead, with Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia not too far behind.
Emotional Eric Adams says he lives in Brooklyn despite owning co-op in Fort Lee
Eric Adams acknowledges that he must cross a bridge to get to City Hall from his primary residence, but it's the Brooklyn Bridge, not the George Washington.
Gloves come off as Adams, Yang exchange barbs ahead of mayoral debate
Ahead of the first in-person debate in the Democratic race for New York City mayor, Eric Adams and Andrew Yang got a head start attacking each other.
Polls put Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia at top of NYC mayoral race
Two new polls in the race for mayor of New York City are out and each puts a different candidate in the lead.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams enters mayoral race
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams officially entered the mayoral race Wednesday with an announcement on FOX 5 NY morning program, Good Day New York.