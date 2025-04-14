NYC Mayor Adams visits Dominican Republic roof collapse site

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams visited the Dominican Republic to honor over 200 victims of the Jet Set nightclub roof collapse. His visit highlights NYC's close connection to its Dominican community, which comprises 8% of the city's population. Adams met with local authorities and visited the Jet Set club site, where rescue efforts saved 189 people, with 12 still hospitalized; the cause of the collapse is under investigation.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited the Dominican Republic to honor the victims of a tragic nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo, which claimed more than 200 lives.

His visit underscores the connection between NYC and its Dominican community, with 700,000 residents representing 8% of the city's population.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pays his respects to the more than 200 people who died at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

What we know:

Adams arrived on Monday, meeting with police and local authorities before visiting the Jet Set club site, where the collapse occurred during a concert on April 7.

He was welcomed by Victor D’Aza, president of the Dominican Municipal League, who emphasized the need for stricter supervision and compliance with construction regulations.

Rescue efforts saved 189 people, with 12 still hospitalized, including three in critical condition. The tally of victims rose Monday from 226 to 231, according to Interior Minister Faride Raful.

The cause of the roof collapse remains under investigation.

"This has to be a lesson for more effective supervision, for rigor in compliance with the rules. This is a wake-up call," D'Aza told The Associated Press.

What's next:

Mayor Adams is scheduled to attend a Mass in the evening to further pay his respects.

Adams's visit comes amid his preparation for reelection as an independent, following a bribery scandal and criticism from Democratic supporters over his relationship with Republican President Donald Trump.