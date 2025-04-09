Rubby Pérez among 124 killed in Dominican nightclub collapse; New Jersey woman still missing

The Brief At least 124 people were killed and more than 100 injured when the roof collapsed at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo during a merengue concert headlined by Rubby Pérez, who also died in the collapse. Jennifer Contreras, a 24-year-old woman from Passaic, New Jersey, was apparently at the club and is still missing. The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and authorities are still in search-and-rescue mode, with investigations expected to begin once recovery efforts conclude.



A young woman from New Jersey and legendary merengue artist Rubby Pérez are among at least 124 people that were killed with more than another 100 injured following a roof collapse at an iconic nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

What we know:

The collapse occurred during a packed Monday night merengue show at Jet Set, one of the Dominican Republic’s most iconic nightclubs. Hundreds of people were inside when part of the ceiling began to crumble—just moments before the entire roof fell, burying many beneath the rubble.

Among the confirmed victims are merengue star Rubby Pérez, former Mets and Yankees pitcher Octavio Dotel, and New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco. The club's saxophonist and several prominent Dominican public figures also died in the collapse.

Emergency responders from Puerto Rico and Israel are assisting local authorities with ongoing search and rescue operations. So far, 145 survivors have been pulled from the debris, according to officials.

Authorities say they have rescued 145 survivors, and the search-and-rescue mission remains active. Rescue crews from Puerto Rico and Israel are now on-site assisting local authorities.

Local perspective:

One of the missing victims is 24-year-old Jennifer Contreras from Passaic, New Jersey. Her family tells FOX 5 she had traveled to the Dominican Republic to teach a beauty class and was at Jet Set the night of the disaster. Her brother, Anthony, said her father and older sister flew to the island and have visited hospitals and morgues—but so far, no sign of Jennifer.

A woman holds a picture of a missing relative at the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 9, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors on April 8, 2025, among the rubble of a Dominican Republic nightclub where a Expand

Pérez had performed in New York City just days before his death. On Friday, he gave an impromptu performance at La Nueva España in Inwood during a local teen’s birthday celebration. It would turn out to be his final show in the city.

What they're saying:

Video posted to social media shows dust falling into drinks moments before the roof gave way. As people started to move, the ceiling collapsed entirely.

"It all happened so fast," one survivor told local press.

Borough residents of Inwood, where Rubby Pérez performed last week, have begun setting up a memorial outside the United Palace Theater, where he played last year.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined why the roof collapsed. Firefighters are still removing large pieces of broken concrete and wood planks to reach potential survivors.

The nightclub’s owners say they are cooperating with the investigation but have not issued additional statements. It is unclear when the building was last inspected or whether any prior safety concerns had been raised.

The Dominican Ministry of Public Works referred questions to the mayor’s office, which has yet to comment.

What's next:

Authorities say the immediate priority is to locate survivors. An in-depth investigation into the collapse is expected, though officials say it’s too early to speculate about the cause.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and family members of missing victims continue to search for answers.

If you have information about loved ones possibly at Jet Set the night of the collapse, officials are urging the public to contact Dominican emergency services immediately.