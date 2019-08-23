Suicide Prevention [STREET SOLDIERS]
It's Suicide Prevention Month, a tough time for those who have lost loved ones. But there is hope, and information out there to help save lives.
The Dangers of vaping and hookahs [STREET SOLDIERS]
A look at the heath risks of e-cigarettes and hookahs.
Street Soldiers - August 23, 2019
Lisa Evers speaks to Eric Garner's family about the aftermath of Garner's death, reforms in the NYPD and the trial of Officer Daniel Pantaleo.
Street Soldiers 7/16/16
Police Shootings Aftermath: Bridging the gap after recent tragedies and improving relations. Guests: Dr. Darrin Porcher, former NYPD Lieutenant and security expert; Jumaane Williams, NYC Councilman, Brooklyn.