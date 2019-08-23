Street Soldiers
video

Street Soldiers

Lisa Evers speaks to Eric Garner's family about the aftermath of Garner's death, reforms in the NYPD and the trial of Officer Daniel Pantaleo.

Street Soldiers 7/16/16
video

Street Soldiers 7/16/16

Police Shootings Aftermath: Bridging the gap after recent tragedies and improving relations. Guests: Dr. Darrin Porcher, former NYPD Lieutenant and security expert; Jumaane Williams, NYC Councilman, Brooklyn.