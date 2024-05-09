16-year-old arrested for vandalizing Central Park WWI memorial during pro-Palestine march: police

Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old for vandalizing a World War I monument in Central Park.

"Gaza" and the phrase "Free Palestine" were spray-painted on the 107th Infantry Memorial located at 5th Avenue and East 67th Street during a pro-Palestinian march on Monday.

RELATED: Pro-Palestine protesters attempt to disrupt Met Gala, march in Manhattan

An American flag was also burned during the incident.

The teen is facing two felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of making graffiti, a misdemeanor.