Hunter College protest today: Gaza rally planned 1 mile from Met Gala

Pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather Monday evening at Manhattan's Hunter College, just a mile away from the star-studded 2024 Met Gala.

Flyers posted on social media encourage demonstrators to join a "citywide rally" for "A Day of Rage for Gaza" on the campus at 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side at 5 p.m.

It is unclear if the protesters will move north to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the A-list palooza, but NYC Gaza demonstrators have not shied away from disrupting high-profile events, including the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting.

New York Police Department (NYPD) members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/An Expand

The Met Gala hosts some of the biggest names in film, fashion, music, sports, politics and social media, making it a lightning rod for protest movements. Just last year, "tax the rich" protesters blocked a van carrying Paris Hilton to the event, the New York Post reported. In 2021, several Black Lives Matter demonstrators were arrested near the gala, Fox News reported.

Black Lives Matter protesters are arrested outside The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. A couple dozen protesters showed up to Protest the Met Gala. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Before the Hunter College rally, protesters were also called to meet at Columbia University at 4 p.m. Earlier in the day, the Ivy League school announced the cancelation of its university-wide commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 15.

Pro-Palestinian students and activists gather at a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on April 25, 2024. (Credit: LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Nationwide campus protests began at Columbia in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7. Militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Vowing to stamp out Hamas, Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

Conde Nast threatens to create scene

Members of the Conde Nast union are also threatening to create a scene at the 2024 Met Gala amid contract negotiations.





The union had, however, reached a tentative deal with the media company Monday, @condeunion tweeted.

"Our pledge to do ‘whatever it takes’ ahead of the #metgala2024 moved the company and our progress at the bargaining table kicked into high gear," the tweet read.



Brooklyn Bridge protest

Last month, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, snarling traffic in the area.

Video from SkyFOX showed demonstrators running up the Manhattan-bound exit ramp, surrounding carts driving into the city.

Once onto the road deck of the Brooklyn Bridge, protesters were seen banging drums and waving Palestinian flags. Flares were ignited and thrown into the East River, SkyFOX video showed.

Police on bicycles later corralled the group to the pedestrian walkway. Several arrests were made. According to reports, protests originated near City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.