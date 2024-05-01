NYC college protests: Map of local university Gaza demonstrations

It all started with New York's Columbia University. Now, dozens of colleges throughout the U.S., including several more in the NYC area, are grappling with pro-Palestinian protests, encampments and occupations over the Israel-Hamas War.

Here's a look at protests throughout the Tri-State, including a map detailing locations and information on arrests made.

Columbia University

Location: Morningside Heights in Manhattan, New York

NYPD officers make arrests of Pro-Palestinian protesters on the lawn of Columbia University on Thursday April 18, 2024, in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Students set up an encampment on April 17 at Columbia University the same day university president Nemat Shafik was called for questioning before Congress.

Police cleared dozens from inside Columbia's Hamilton Hall Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the administration building earlier in the day. More than 100 people were arrested Tuesday night. (WNYW/AP)

Fordham University

Location: Lincoln Center in Manhattan, New York

) Students at Fordham began forming "Gaza solidarity" encampments early Wednesday. A group created an encampment inside the Lincoln Center campus main building. ( FOX News

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Fordham's Lincoln Center campus after a group created an encampment inside the building on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

New York University (NYU)

Location: Greenwich Village in Manhattan, New York

Police intervene and arrest more than 100 students at New York University (NYU) who continue their demonstration on campus in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's attacks on Gaza, in New York on April 22, 2024. ( Expand

An encampment attracted more than 100 demonstrators on April 22, prompting the university to cancel classes. Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested amid clashes with police at the campus. ( WNYW

Stony Brook University

A group of Stony Brook University students protesting the war in Gaza prepare to spend the night outside the Staller Center in an encampment on the Stony Brook campus on April 30, 2024 in Stony Brook, New York. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM vi Expand

Location: Stony Brook on Long Island, New York

Students attempted to erect tents at Staller steps on April 30 but complied with a takedown request. The scene on campus became rowdy the next day when more students attempted to set up tents and police responded. "Stony Brook has no direct investments in Israel," officials said in a statement. (FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg)

City College of New York, Manhattan

Location: Harlem in Manhattan, New York

Students were called to erect encampments on April 23 at CCNY ( WNYW ). CUNY said Tuesday morning that calling in the NYPD to respond to protests was because of "specific and repeated acts of violence and vandalism" and not peaceful protests. Dozens were arrested. ( FOX News

Fashion Institute of Technology

Location: Chelsea in Manhattan, New York

Students formed an encampment in the main building lobby Protesters dwindled over the next few days and by Sunday, the encampment ended. ( amNewYork

Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

The university's president, Chris Eisgruber, posted a statement on Instagram saying 13 protesters -- 12 affiliated with the university -- were arrested Monday night after briefly occupying Clio Hall, the campus graduate school building. ( AP

Rutgers University

Location: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Rutgers' student government on April 16 asked the university to sever ties from Tel Aviv University. Students set up an encampment on the College Avenue campus on Monday, student newspaper The Daily Targum reported.

Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Yale authorities cleared a protesters’ encampment Tuesday morning after students heeded final warnings to leave, university officials said. No arrests were reported. (AP)

Yale University students reoccupy a central lawn on campus and establish a second Gaza Solidarity camp after the first tents were taken down by campus police, April 26, 2024, in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty I Expand

University of Connecticut

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Police moved in on a campus encampment Tuesday morning and arrested 25 protesters after giving them several warnings to leave, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. This comes one day after protesters met with university officials. (AP)

Wesleyan University

Location: Middletown, Connecticut

Wesleyan University students joined protests on campuses across the nation, demanding the liberal arts college divest from weapons manufacturers profiting from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Middletown Press reported

The Associated Press contributed to this report.