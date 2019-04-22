Video shows drone delivering drugs, cell phone to Ohio jail inmate
Authorities in Ohio released video that they said shows a drone delivering contraband to a jail inmate.
Authorities: Elderly woman repeatedly stabbed by house guest
Authorities say an elderly woman was repeatedly stabbed in her New Jersey home by a Georgia woman who was staying at the residence
Deputies: Florida teen attacks grandparents after being denied more tomatoes at dinner
A Florida teenager is facing assault charges after police say she attacked her grandparents and chased one of them with a knife after her request for more tomatoes during dinner was denied.
Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees
Smart home systems promise security and peace of mind, but all that automation leads to some vulnerabilities that many homeowners may not be considering — like virtual attacks by hackers.
Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose
An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she fears she's near death and there will be no one else who can take care of him.
NY man convicted of funding travel to join terror group
A Brooklyn man has been convicted of collecting cash to fund a co-conspirator's travel to fight on behalf of the Islamic State.
Tainted cocaine suspected in overdose deaths in Yonkers
Authorities say the apparent overdose deaths of five people in Yonkers and the Bronx may be tied to the same source of tainted cocaine.
Family of Yonkers shooting victim speaks out speaks out on possible parole for getaway driver
The family of former MLB prospect Michael Nolan, who was shot and killed in Yonkers in September 2015, is speaking out after discovering that Garth Cole, the getaway driver for the gunmen who killed Michael is eligible for parole in December, six months earlier than the full five years he was sentenced to.
'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
NY State Police warn of online employment scam
The New York State Police has issued a warning to the public about an online employment scam.
Bicyclist smashes drive-thru window when denied service
The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera video using a bike chain to smash a drive-thru window in the Bronx.
Florida school resource officer fired for arresting children
Charges are being dropped against a 6-year-old girl at an Orange County, Florida school after a school resource officer arrested her and another child last week.
Queens teen accused in ISIS terror plot
A 19-year-old from East Elmhurst was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly planning a terrorist attack with a knife in Queens.
Teachers learn first responder skills in White Plains
White Plains School District teachers teamed up with White Plains hospital staff on Wednesday to learn how to "Stop the Bleed," a training on how to stop blood flow from gunshot wounds.
2 NYC women caught in 2015 terrorism sting plead guilty
NEW YORK (AP) — Two women caught in a 2015 terrorism sting involving an undercover New York Police Department officer posing as an Islamic convert pleaded guilty on Friday to charges they studied how to make bombs for a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
Do New Yorkers still need to "See Something, Say Something?"
The “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign has been drilled into the heads of Americans, especially New Yorkers ever since 9/11.
Trump calls for strong gun background checks
President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to "come together" after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Man charged with helping Hamas
A 20-year-old New Jersey man sought to aid the Islamic militant group Hamas and threatened to "shoot everybody" at an unspecified pro-Israel demonstration, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Subway bomb plotter sentenced
After nearly a decade of helping federal authorities fight terrorism, the ringleader of a thwarted plot to bomb the New York City subway system was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Sri Lanka bombings
A total of nine bombings on Easter Sunday killed at least 290 people and wounded about 500 more in Sri Lanka. Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena, who described the blasts as a terrorist attack by religious extremists, told reporters Sunday evening that seven suspects had been arrested, though no one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.