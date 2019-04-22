2 NYC women caught in 2015 terrorism sting plead guilty
NEW YORK (AP) — Two women caught in a 2015 terrorism sting involving an undercover New York Police Department officer posing as an Islamic convert pleaded guilty on Friday to charges they studied how to make bombs for a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Trump calls for strong gun background checks
President Donald Trump claimed Monday he wanted Washington to "come together" after two weekend mass shootings on legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and previous gun control measures have languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Man charged with helping Hamas
A 20-year-old New Jersey man sought to aid the Islamic militant group Hamas and threatened to "shoot everybody" at an unspecified pro-Israel demonstration, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Subway bomb plotter sentenced
After nearly a decade of helping federal authorities fight terrorism, the ringleader of a thwarted plot to bomb the New York City subway system was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Sri Lanka bombings
A total of nine bombings on Easter Sunday killed at least 290 people and wounded about 500 more in Sri Lanka. Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena, who described the blasts as a terrorist attack by religious extremists, told reporters Sunday evening that seven suspects had been arrested, though no one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts.