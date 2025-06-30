Knife-wielding suspect tears pride signs down from gay nightclub

article

The Brief An unidentified suspect was seen brandishing a knife outside an LGBTQ nightclub on June 16. The suspect then removed several LGBTQ pride signs that had been displayed around the club before throwing them to the ground. The suspect's whereabouts remain unknown.



An unidentified suspect was seen brandishing a knife outside an LGBTQ nightclub on June 16, according to the NYPD.

Hate crime criminal mischief incident

What we know:

At around 5 a.m. on June 16, the suspect approached the LGBTQ club, The Monster Bar, on 80 Grove Street before revealing a knife to an employee.

The suspect then removed several LGBTQ pride signs that had been displayed around the club before throwing them to the ground.

The unidentified suspect fled on foot. There were no reported injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

What we don't know:

The suspect's whereabouts remain unknown.