Knife-wielding suspect tears pride signs down from gay nightclub

By
Published  June 30, 2025 5:58pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • An unidentified suspect was seen brandishing a knife outside an LGBTQ nightclub on June 16.
    • The suspect then removed several LGBTQ pride signs that had been displayed around the club before throwing them to the ground.
    • The suspect's whereabouts remain unknown.

NEW YORK - An unidentified suspect was seen brandishing a knife outside an LGBTQ nightclub on June 16, according to the NYPD.

Hate crime criminal mischief incident

What we know:

At around 5 a.m. on June 16, the suspect approached the LGBTQ club, The Monster Bar, on 80 Grove Street before revealing a knife to an employee.

The suspect then removed several LGBTQ pride signs that had been displayed around the club before throwing them to the ground.

The unidentified suspect fled on foot. There were no reported injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

What we don't know:

The suspect's whereabouts remain unknown. 

The Source: This article includes information from the New York Police Department.

