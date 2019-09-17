Chef upset by loss of third star takes Michelin to court

Chef Marc Veyrat, known for his black chapeau and his mountain cuisine, is taking the Michelin Guide to court to find out why he lost his third star this year — and how the publication that makes, and sometimes breaks, reputations in the world's prestigious kitchens could allegedly claim he used cheddar cheese in a recipe.

Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head

A man in India recently had a four-inch hornlike growth removed from his head after it began causing him pain, and after attempts to trim it by a local barber stopped being successful.