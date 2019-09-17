Chef upset by loss of third star takes Michelin to court
Chef Marc Veyrat, known for his black chapeau and his mountain cuisine, is taking the Michelin Guide to court to find out why he lost his third star this year — and how the publication that makes, and sometimes breaks, reputations in the world's prestigious kitchens could allegedly claim he used cheddar cheese in a recipe.
Man proposes to girlfriend by growing carrot inside engagement ring in their garden
A man seeking an imaginative way to propose to his longtime girlfriend secretly grew a carrot inside of an engagement ring, then lured her to the garden to pick the lucky carrot out of the bunch.
Spam serves up new limited-edition pumpkin spice-flavor for fall; already sold out online
Pumpkin lovers rejoice! You can now enjoy the delicious fall taste in a whole new way.
Bicyclist smashes drive-thru window when denied service
The NYPD wants to find the man seen on security camera video using a bike chain to smash a drive-thru window in the Bronx.
Woman bites camel's testicles at petting zoo: Authorities
A woman bit a camel’s testicles at a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo -- and was cited for criminal trespassing, according to reports.
Need a Halloween costume idea? You can dress up as a can of White Claw this year
We definitely saw this coming.
'No one should ever do this:' Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat.
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
Authorities say a woman stole $6,000 worth of quarters and her getaway car was a baby stroller.
‘It's hot where you're going': Church tells thief who stole AC unit to keep it with message on sign
An Ohio church used its message sign to condemn the actions of a thief who stole a brand new air conditioning unit from the grounds.
83-year-old accused of setting fires over security deposit
Police in Pennsylvania say an 83-year-old man started several fires at his former apartment building because he told them he was upset he didn't get a security deposit back.
Man will finally drink 'Sourtoe Cocktail' containing his own amputated toe
Hopefully he won’t fidget when he drinks to his amputated digit.
'Looked like a different species': Rare polka-dotted zebra spotted at wildlife reserve in Kenya
A rare zebra with unusual markings was recently spotted at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya — sporting a dark coat and white polka dots.
At 98, D-Day vet jumps again, with eyes on the big 100
Jump by jump, 98-year-old D-Day veteran Tom Rice is nudging closer to his goal of leaping out of planes at age 100.
Husband locks chocolate in fridge safe to keep wife from eating it: 'This is break-up material'
Never steal another man’s chocolate, even if you’re his wife.
Wind almost carries away balloon handler at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
A man carrying balloons through Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, was nearly carried off when a burst of wind hit the parade Sunday, September 15.
UFO videos are footage of real 'unidentified' objects, US Navy acknowledges
For the first time, the U.S. Navy has acknowledged that the three UFO videos that were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and published by The New York Times are of real "unidentified" objects.
Deputies: Couple had sex in patrol car after arrest
Authorities say a man and a woman who were stopped for drunken bicycling in a Florida beach town had sex in a deputy's patrol car before one of them fled naked.
Mountain lion goes inside California house, lies down in bathroom
Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was captured in a photo lying on a bathroom floor.
Ohio deputies pull over Amish buggy with stereo system, open 12-pack of beer
Here's something you don't see every day.
Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head
A man in India recently had a four-inch hornlike growth removed from his head after it began causing him pain, and after attempts to trim it by a local barber stopped being successful.