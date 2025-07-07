Over 60 UFO sightings reported this year in NY, new data shows l List of towns

The Brief A report is shedding light on reported UFO sightings in New York state. The National UFO Reporting Center has already logged dozens of self-reported incidents this year alone. Since 1995, there have been 6,196 reported UFO sightings in the state, the New York Post reports.



A new report shows there have been over 60 UFO reported sightings in New York state this year. Six new cases were added in June alone.

What we know:

The National UFO Reporting Center has logged dozens of self-reported incidents, of which are not independently verified. They range from claims of green orbs zigzagging in Norwood to helicopters chasing bright white saucers in Huntington.

A new office dedicated to studying UAP (UFO) sightings has finally secured full-funding in the upcoming 2024 defense budget. (Department of Defense)

By the numbers:

Since 1995, there have been 6,196 reported UFO sightings in New York, the New York Post reports.