Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.

Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment

The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment. The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin. The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."

'Made in Puerto Rico'
video

'Made in Puerto Rico'

The off-Broadway show "Made in Puerto Rico" is captivating audiences at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. It's a one-man show written and performed by Elizardi Castro who takes you on a journey to La Isla Del Encanto.

Sexual harassment in Hollywood
video

Sexual harassment in Hollywood

Three years after we started hearing public accusations of sexual assault against comedian Bill Cosby, we learn of another apparent serial harasser in Hollywood, which many in and close to the industry say represents not another lone wolf but an example of more intrinsic industry behavior.

Alysia Reiner's Livari clothing line
video

Alysia Reiner's Livari clothing line

Along with being an actress, Alysia Reiner is also a clothing designer. She recently launched her fashion line called Livari at New York Fashion Week. The collection is an eco-friendly, ready-to-wear line made in New York. Alysia brought a few of the pieces from the collection to show to Good Day. You've seen Alysia on "Orange Is the New Black" and "Better Things."