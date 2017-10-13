The tree in Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ is ready to light up the stage
Things are getting festive over at “The Masked Singer” design studio as they’re turning on the lights for season two.
The skeleton from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’ has a bone to pick with the competition
The only scary thing about the skeleton from ”The Masked Singer“ is how much they’re going to kill it in the show’s second season.
'They're back': Original 'Jurassic Park' cast returning for 'Jurassic World 3'
The stars from the 1993 classic “Jurassic Park” will reprise their roles for the upcoming “Jurassic Park 3,” the filmmakers announced.
Lake Havasu City man arrested in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller
Police in Lake Havasu City have arrested a man in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller.
Company offers ‘Greengotts Goblins,’ ghosts, wizards to tutor kids in Harry Potter themed lessons
While there’s no polyjuice potion involved, a company is offering “private Gringotts Goblins” to tutor your kid in all manner of subjects, such as math, chemistry and English.
Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports
The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Placido Domingo had agreed to withdraw from his slate of scheduled performances at the opera house following allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women in two Associated Press stories. The opera legend indicated that he would never again perform at the Met.
Aurora survivors urge 'Joker' studio to support gun control
Alarmed by violence depicted in a trailer for the upcoming movie "Joker," some relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting asked distributor Warner Bros. on Tuesday to commit to gun control causes.
Aurora survivors urge 'Joker' studio to support gun control
Alarmed by violence depicted in trailers for the upcoming movie "Joker," some survivors of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting are asking distributor Warner Bros. to commit to gun control causes.
Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dead at 78
Robert Hunter, the man behind the poetic and mystical words for many of the Grateful Dead's finest songs, has died at age 78.
J. Michael Mendel, 'The Simpsons' and 'Rick and Morty' producer, dies at 54
J. Michael Mendel, an Emmy-winning animation producer best known for his work on “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty,” has died. He was 54.
Winged wonder: Meet the butterfly from Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer'
The butterfly may just be the most complicated costume the design team has ever created for 'The Masked Singer.'
Emmys apologizes for wrong photo during memoriam segment
The TV Academy is apologizing for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment. The segment on Sunday used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin. The academy, FOX and Emmy producers say in a statement issued Monday that it was an "error."
The Clash's 'London Calling' album cover photo turns 40
It was a split-second in time, captured for eternity. The image that graces the cover of The Clash’s seminal album ‘London Calling’ – was shot 40 years ago this month, in New York City.
Michael Sheen talks about playing serial killer in 'Prodigal Son'
Michael Sheen is best known for his roles in Twilight, Underworld, and Good Omens, but now the actor is starring as a psychopath serial killer in FOX's new series: 'Prodigal Son.'
Tekashi 6ix9ine alleges that Cardi B is a member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, alleged that fellow rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones are members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang while testifying in federal court on Thursday.
Go inside American Dream
Rosanna Scotto takes a tour of the entertainment and shopping complex as it comes to life.
Judge rules case against rappers Lil Durk, Von King can move forward
The attempted murder case against well-known rapper Lil Durk will be moving forward. That was the ruling of a Fulton County judge Friday.
'Made in Puerto Rico'
The off-Broadway show "Made in Puerto Rico" is captivating audiences at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. It's a one-man show written and performed by Elizardi Castro who takes you on a journey to La Isla Del Encanto.
Sexual harassment in Hollywood
Three years after we started hearing public accusations of sexual assault against comedian Bill Cosby, we learn of another apparent serial harasser in Hollywood, which many in and close to the industry say represents not another lone wolf but an example of more intrinsic industry behavior.
Alysia Reiner's Livari clothing line
Along with being an actress, Alysia Reiner is also a clothing designer. She recently launched her fashion line called Livari at New York Fashion Week. The collection is an eco-friendly, ready-to-wear line made in New York. Alysia brought a few of the pieces from the collection to show to Good Day. You've seen Alysia on "Orange Is the New Black" and "Better Things."