Urinal, divorce papers, bucket of beans: Uber shares its 2025 Lost & Found index

The Brief Uber’s 2025 Lost & Found index was released on Tuesday. Some of the most commonly forgotten items were phones, wallets and keys. Some of the more unique items left behind in Ubers included a urinal, a huge bucket of beans and a chainsaw.



Anyone missing a mannequin head with human hair after riding in an Uber recently?

Uber released its 2025 Lost & Found Index which catalogs some of the most commonly forgotten and most unique items left behind by customers over the last 12 months.

Top 10 most unique lost items

Mannequin head with human hair Viking drinking horn "Ghostbusters" ghost trap Chainsaw Breast milk Fine china My turtle Urinal Club promoter sign reading, "Annie’s married" – it belongs to the club Sticky boob bra

Most forgetful cities

New York, New York Miami, Fla. Chicago, Ill. Los Angeles, Calif. Washington, D.C. San Francisco, Calif. Boston, Mass. Newark, New Jersey Dallas, Texas Houston, Texas

Most commonly forgotten items

Phone Wallet Keys Luggage Headphones Glasses Clothing Passport Vape Water bottle

Top forgotten food items

5-gallon bucket of beans Thermos full of soup 175 hamburger sliders Bojangles chicken tender combo Half-eaten sushi Banana pudding 100 wings Crab legs Beef patties Crawfish and sausages in corn

Other ‘most forgetful’ categories

Apart from the wayward phone or mannequin head, here are some other trends that Uber compiled.

One of the most forgetful days was October 26, which also happens to be the Saturday of Halloween weekend, Uber said.

The most common hours of the day when items are lost were between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Riders also lost some pretty important things such as divorce papers, court summons and other legal documents.

Some other "lost item" trends included Apple products, Disney gear, teeth, pickleball and pilates gear and red items.

Lose something?

What you can do:

If you’ve left something behind in your recent Uber ride, here’s how to report it.

Open the Uber app and tap "activity" on the bottom icon menu. Select the trip on which you lost the item. Scroll to "find lost item" in the "help" section, and then "contact driver about lost item." Select the item you lost from a list of options and where the item might be in the vehicle. Enter your phone number so the driver can contact you. When/if the driver finds the item, you can coordinate a time and place to meet to get your item back. If your driver does not answer, you can leave a voicemail message describing the item you lost and the best way to contact you.