The Brief Coldplay’s kiss cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot embracing—then quickly hiding. The video went viral as viewers speculated about a possible office affair. Months earlier, Byron publicly praised Cabot’s hiring as a "perfect fit" for the company.



What started as a playful concert tradition turned into a viral PR nightmare for two tech executives—one of whom oversees HR.

At Coldplay’s July 16 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the venue’s kiss cam panned to a couple mid-embrace. But instead of leaning in for a kiss, the man ducked out of the frame while the woman turned her back to the camera—drawing instant suspicion from the crowd.

Concertgoer Grace Springer, who filmed the jumbotron "just in case" she and her friends were shown, caught the entire moment. "Oh, look at these two," frontman Chris Martin joked from the stage. "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Who were the kiss cam couple?

The backstory:

Online sleuths quickly identified the pair as Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based AI firm Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer. The two had been spotted on camera locked in a close embrace before scrambling to conceal their faces when they realized they were being broadcast.

The moment drew added attention because Byron had publicly praised Cabot when she joined the company in November 2024, calling her "a proven leader" and highlighting her background in talent management and company culture during growth phases.

"Her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer," Byron said at the time.

Cabot also shared enthusiasm for working with Byron, saying she was "energized" by conversations with him and the broader leadership team.

What we know:

The Coldplay kiss cam caught Byron and Cabot in an embrace at the Gillette Stadium show.

The couple quickly tried to shield their faces, sparking viral speculation.

Their identities were confirmed by online users after the clip circulated on social media.

The moment has raised questions about workplace relationships—particularly when one of the individuals oversees HR strategy and internal culture.

What we don't know:

The viral nature of the moment—and the context of their roles—has fueled ongoing discussion about optics and accountability in tech workplaces.

Neither Astronomer, Byron, nor Cabot have commented publicly on the incident.

It remains unclear whether the relationship was disclosed internally or whether it violates any company policies.