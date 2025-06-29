$250K worth of fireworks seized from illegal operation in Brooklyn

article

What we know:

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced yesterday, June 28, that Fire Marshals have arrested a Brooklyn business owner for the sale of illegal fireworks.

Everbright Trading Co. owner Lisen Pan was arrested for allegedly selling the fireworks, according to a Brooklyn District Attorney's Office criminal complaint.

Suffolk County police officers brought Pan to the FDNY's attention after informing the department that they had arrested a man who told them he had purchased illegal fireworks from the business.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the FDNY, the Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Over 1,000 illegal fireworks, worth about $250,000, were seized, and Pan has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

"Fireworks are dangerous and life-threatening, and they have no place in the hands of the public," Tucker said.

The case will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.