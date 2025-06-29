Expand / Collapse search

$250K worth of fireworks seized from illegal operation in Brooklyn

Published  June 29, 2025 5:05pm EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Fireworks show at Ellis Island Medals Of Honor Ceremony at Ellis Island on May 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Over 1,000 fireworks, worth about $250,000, were confiscated by the FDNY from an illegal fireworks operation run out of a warehouse in Flatbush.
    • Everbright Trading Co.'s on-site manager, Lisen Pan, was arrested for allegedly selling the fireworks.
    • Pan has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

BROOKLYN - Fireworks worth about $250,000 were confiscated by the FDNY from an illegal fireworks operation run out of a warehouse in Flatbush.

$250k worth of fireworks

What we know:

FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced yesterday, June 28, that Fire Marshals have arrested a Brooklyn business owner for the sale of illegal fireworks.

Everbright Trading Co. owner Lisen Pan was arrested for allegedly selling the fireworks, according to a Brooklyn District Attorney's Office criminal complaint.

Suffolk County police officers brought Pan to the FDNY's attention after informing the department that they had arrested a man who told them he had purchased illegal fireworks from the business.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the FDNY, the Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

Over 1,000 illegal fireworks, worth about $250,000, were seized, and Pan has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks.

"Fireworks are dangerous and life-threatening, and they have no place in the hands of the public," Tucker said.

The case will be prosecuted by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

The Source: This article includes information from a press release from the New York City Fire Department.

