2 teens shot in the West Village near Stonewall Inn

The Brief A shooting in the West Village left two teens injured, including one critically, police said. "The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice," Mayor Adams said. Authorities recovered a gun at the scene.



Two teens were shot on Sunday night in the West Village near Stonewall Inn, the NYPD said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in Sheridan Square, with crowds still milling about following the Pride festivities.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg, police said. She was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities recovered a gun at the scene.

What they're saying:

"Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X. "During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating. We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice."

What we don't know:

Police are trying to determine a motive. No arrests were made.