Shots fired at Brooklyn post office; gunman on the run

The Brief Shots were fired inside a post office in Midwood, Brooklyn during an attempted robbery earlier today. Police are currently searching for the suspect. No injuries have been reported yet.



Shots fired

What we know:

The NYPD reports that shots were fired at 1288 Cone Island Avenue at around 1:13 p.m. The suspect, an unidentified man, brandished a firearm at one of the employees, demanding money.

The firearm was shot multiple times before the suspect fled the scene on a motor scooter. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

No injuries have been reported as of this time. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is not currently clear if anyone else was inside the post office at the time of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.