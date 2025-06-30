Shots fired at Brooklyn post office; gunman on the run
BROOKLYN - Shots were fired inside a post office in Midwood, Brooklyn during an attempted robbery earlier today, according to the NYPD.
What we know:
The NYPD reports that shots were fired at 1288 Cone Island Avenue at around 1:13 p.m. The suspect, an unidentified man, brandished a firearm at one of the employees, demanding money.
The firearm was shot multiple times before the suspect fled the scene on a motor scooter. Police are currently searching for the suspect.
No injuries have been reported as of this time. The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It is not currently clear if anyone else was inside the post office at the time of the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Developments will follow.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the New York Police Department.