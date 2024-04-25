Gaza protests expected at more NYC school campuses as tensions rise with police

Gaza protests are expected Thursday at more school campuses across New York City.

In a tweet this morning by Within Our Lifetime – an account with over 21,000 follows – the post says, "!! CUNY Gaza Solidarity encampment established at CCNY !! Students have heeded the call to escalate, join the encampment and rally at 139th St and Convent ave at 10AM TODAY and be ready to mobilize all day to defend the encampment in its first 24 hours!"

In a tweet by the same account Wednesday night, a separate post said, "Rally at FIT tomorrow! Join FIT students to amplify the call for Palestinian liberation from the River to the Sea and reject the administration's increasing aggression towards the whole student body!"

That rally is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the FIT Courtyard near 27th and 8th.

What is happening at Columbia University?

Tensions flared again Wednesday at Columbia University, as pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with the NYPD on campus. The demonstrations also spanned coast to coast, prompting arrests at several other US universities.

Last night, police asked a group of demonstrators to move away from the front of the Ivy league school, near the intersection of 116th St. and Broadway.

Meanwhile, dozens of tents and students remained sprawled out on the university's west lawn.

According to Columbia officials, talks are ongoing, one day after they extended the deadline for students to dismantle their encampment.

Earlier Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson visited the campus with his Republican colleagues, but it wasn't such a warm welcome.

Who is the president of Columbia University?

Johnson was booed by hecklers while calling on university President Minouche Shafik to step down. He also pushed for the school to stop hate and harassment against Jewish students.

"If this is not contained quickly and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard." — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson

"If this is not contained quickly and if these threats and intimidation are not stopped, there is an appropriate time for the National Guard," he said.

On Wednesday evening, a Columbia spokesperson said rumors that the university had threatened to bring in the National Guard were unfounded.

"Our focus is to restore order, and if we can get there through dialogue, we will," said Ben Chang, Columbia’s vice president for communications.

Emerson College

At Emerson College in Boston, 108 people were arrested and four police officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening at an encampment, Boston police said Thursday. Those arrested were expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court.

Another 93 people were arrested Wednesday night during a protest at the University of Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There were no reports of injuries.

Tensions were already high at USC after the university canceled a planned commencement speech by the school’s pro-Palestinian valedictorian, citing safety concerns. After scuffles with police early Wednesday, a few dozen demonstrators standing in a circle with locked arms were detained one by one without incident later in the evening.

Earlier Wednesday, officers at the University of Texas at Austin aggressively detained dozens.

Hundreds of local and state police — including some on horseback and holding batons — bulldozed into protesters, at one point sending some tumbling into the street. Officers pushed their way into the crowd and made 34 arrests at the behest of the university and Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, were barricaded inside a building for a third day, and the school shut down campus through the weekend and made classes virtual.

Harvard University in Massachusetts had sought to stay ahead of protests this week by limiting access to Harvard Yard and requiring permission for tents and tables.

That didn't stop protesters from setting up a camp with 14 tents Wednesday following a rally against the university’s suspension of the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee.

Where is Columbia University?

Columbia University is located at 116th and Broadway in New York City.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.