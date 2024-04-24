UT Austin Palestine rally: Greg Abbott says 'protestors belong in jail'

Texas lawmakers and organizations have reacted to the Palestine rally happening at the University of Texas at Austin, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Wednesday, April 24, hundreds of students walked out of class at UT Austin to rally for Palestine.

According to DPS, more than 20 arrests have been made by law enforcement.

A FOX 7 Austin photographer was arrested at the protests on UT campus. After the protest line was moved back, our photographer fell, and was then detained and taken to jail.

Social media video showed DPS troopers pulling the photographer backwards and to the ground.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the rally on X (formerly Twitter) saying in part, "these protesters belong in jail."

More reactions on the rally at UT Austin can be found below:

Statement from Roland Gutierrez, Uvalde State Senator:

"The Department of Public Safety has pulled out all the stops to harass innocent college students, but wouldn’t lift a finger to help the victims in the Uvalde massacre. Our broken state moved troopers all the way from Houston to Austin so they could quash students’ first amendment rights.The very force that you see beating and arresting these college students are the same ones that, for 77 long minutes, stood by as a lone teenage shooter massacred 21 precious lives in an elementary school. We live in a broken state where actual violence is met with fear and trepidation from those meant to protect and serve, and where exercising our rights is seen as a threat.I am demanding accountability for the actions carried out by DPS at the University of Texas today." —

