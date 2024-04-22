Columbia University protests today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators return with tents

Tensions among Columbia University students were loud and apparent Sunday, less than a week following the president’s testimony before Congress and days following more than 100 demonstrators' arrests on campus.

With signs, chants and a clear message echoing through the weekend, the Ivy League school campus has become a hot bed for those divided on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war entering its 7th month.

Elie Buechler, a prominent Rabbi at Columbia, sent Jewish students a message via WhatsApp on Sunday recommending they leave campus for their own safety, saying in part: "I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved."

The letter cites what he says is the university and the NYPD's inability to guarantee safety at the university for Jewish students like freshman Nicholas Baum, who's overwhelmed by the chaos.

"Just last night, a group chanted at a collection of Jewish students walking toward the side ‘yet hudeem yet hudeem go away.’ The Hebrew word for Jews. They also yelled at them go back to Poland. You colonizers," Baum said.

"The First Amendment protects the right to protest but students also have a right to learn in an environment free from harassment or violence." — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

He says he was tempted to leave the campus but staying is a stronger form of resistance.

Protests on campus have remained persistent since intensifying Thursday when Columbia officials called in the NYPD, saying students were violating school rules forming a ‘liberated zone’ with tents leading to dozens of arrests.

"Last night was probably the most antisemitic night that Jews have had to endure here at Columbia over the last six or seven months. And it has made us feel incredibly unsafe," Baum shared Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, protestors are standing firm on their demands from university officials.

"For Columbia to first of all disclose the nature of their investments and the investments that they make based on companies that profit off the war and occupation of Palestine," Elin Miller told FOX 5 NY.

"New Yorkers have every right to express their sorrow, but that heartbreak does not give anyone the right to harass or threaten others or to physically harm someone they disagree with." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Reports surrounding antisemitism are credible though Miller argues those creating a hostile environment for Jewish students remain in the minority among the protestors.

"I haven’t seen an ounce of antisemitism. In fact, there are many Jewish people at the protest themselves who actively want to separate antisemitism from anti-Zionism, which is really what we’re here fighting," said Miller.

Columbia University officials confirmed in a statement "all schools and programs should permit the option of remote learning—and when possible, assessment—to students who are seeking academic accommodations due to campus activity for either religious reasons or other approved disability accommodation reasons."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shared a statement regarding the unrest on campus, saying in part: "I know the conflict in the Middle East has left many of us grieving and angry. New Yorkers have every right to express their sorrow, but that heartbreak does not give anyone the right to harass or threaten others or to physically harm someone they disagree with."

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in, posting on X, just saying: "The First Amendment protects the right to protest but students also have a right to learn in an environment free from harassment or violence."