ICE raids spark protests in Manhattan; several people detained

Protesters clashed with police and immigration officers in Lower Manhattan Saturday as the Trump administration continued to carry out mass deportations nationwide.

The NYPD confirmed several people were taken into custody after a demonstration at Federal Plaza, where ICE is headquartered, got out of hand.

Protesters pushed back against police, expressing outrage over an 11th grader being detained by ICE when he showed up to an asylum hearing. He’s at least the second New York City public school student to be detained since the Trump administration rolled out its aggressive immigration agenda.

On the West Coast in Los Angeles , protests also erupted after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people during ICE raids at multiple locations. Sirens blared as protestors demanded the migrants’ release. Officers threw flash bangs and shot rubber bullets and tear gas to try and control the crowd.

High school student detained

What we know:

State officials said an 11th grade student from Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, Queens, was picked up while attending a legal hearing to seek asylum.

What we don't know:

Officials haven’t released the name of the student or where he’s being held. ICE has not returned calls for comment.

Law enforcement clashes with protesters outside ICE headquarters in Manhattan

Mayor Adams' response

What they're saying:

Mayor Eric Adams’ office released the following statement about the ICE arrests:

"We are aware of and concerned about an incident involving a public school student who was reported to be detained after attending an immigration court hearing, and we are gathering information.

"As Mayor Adams has said repeatedly, our city is less safe when people are afraid to use public resources – including going to their court hearings – and thus feel forced to hide in the shadows."

The city is also challenging the detainment of 20-year-old Bronx high school student Dylan Lopez Contreras. He's a public school student from Venezuela and was taken into custody last month while attending a mandatory immigration hearing.

