Star sommelier accused of Manhattan arsons
A well-known Manhattan sommelier is facing arson charges in connection with a series of fires at outdoor dining establishments in the city.
Man to honor 9/11 crews by pushing drink cart from Boston to New York
A former flight attendant who lost several colleagues when United Flight 175 was flown into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, is honoring his friends on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by pushing an airline beverage cart from Boston to ground zero in New York.