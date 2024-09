article

Police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside a restaurant in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, officers found a child unconscious and unresponsive inside a bathroom of a restaurant on Fulton Street in Lower Manhattan just before 10 a.m.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear how the child died, and an investigation is underway.

