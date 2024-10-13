Man killed, another injured in Lower Manhattan shooting near NYPD headquarters

A man was fatally shot, and another was wounded in a shooting that took place in Lower Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Madison and Catherine Streets, just blocks away from NYPD headquarters.

The victim who was killed was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was shot in the lower body and is currently in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.