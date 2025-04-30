Suspect arrested in deadly NYC subway stabbing: NYPD

article

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station. Luis Jose-Duarte, 46, is accused of killing a 38-year-old man during Friday morning’s rush hour commute.

What we know:

Police say Luis Jose-Duarte has been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

According to authorities, on April 25, 38-year-old John Sheldon was riding a southbound train on the 4/5/6 line when he got into a dispute with Jose-Duarte. Jose-Duarte then allegedly stabbed Sheldon in the torso.

After the train stopped at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station, both men exited the train. According to police, Sheldon continued yelling, and the suspect stabbed him again on the platform.

Sheldon was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not confirmed whether Sheldon and the suspect knew each other.