Man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted for over a week, police say
Police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a victim while inside his Lower Manhattan apartment.
What happened?
What we know:
The victim, a 28-year-old male, managed to escape from his alleged captor and flagged down an on-duty traffic agent. The victim told the agent that he was assaulted while being imprisoned in 37-year-old John Woeltz's apartment for over a week.
Officers were directed to 28 Prince Street and arrested Woeltz on Friday.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim was not released immediately and the investigation is ongoing.
