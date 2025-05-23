Man allegedly kidnapped, assaulted for over a week, police say

article

Police have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a victim while inside his Lower Manhattan apartment.

What happened?

What we know:

The victim, a 28-year-old male, managed to escape from his alleged captor and flagged down an on-duty traffic agent. The victim told the agent that he was assaulted while being imprisoned in 37-year-old John Woeltz's apartment for over a week.

Officers were directed to 28 Prince Street and arrested Woeltz on Friday.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released immediately and the investigation is ongoing.