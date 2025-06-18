NY Dems denied access to NYC immigration building reportedly detaining migrants

The Brief Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Jerry Nadler were denied access to the 10th floor of a Manhattan federal immigration building, where ICE is reportedly detaining migrants. Their visit follows the arrest of NYC comptroller Brad Lander by ICE agents, part of ongoing tensions between Democratic politicians and federal agents over immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. Goldman plans to request access through the Homeland Security Committee, while Mayor Eric Adams criticized Lander for making the arrest about himself.



Democratic congressional Reps. Dan Goldman, NY-10, and Jerry Nadler, NY-12, were denied access to the 10th floor of a federal immigration building in Manhattan, where ICE is reportedly detaining migrants.

Their visit to Lower Manhattan's 26 Federal Plaza on Wednesday follows the arrest of NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander by ICE agents, raising concerns among local Democrats about transparency and migrant conditions amid the contentious nature of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Lawmakers back at 26 Federal Plaza

What we know:

Goldman and Nadler attempted to access the floor where migrants are detained but were denied entry, with ICE officials stating that the building is not technically a detention facility and therefore access wouldn't be granted.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-NY., right, speak to William Joyce, deputy field office director for the Department of Homeland Security, at the Jacob K. Javits federal building, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in New York. (AP P Expand

As congressional members, they argue they should have legal access to such facilities.

"There are people who have been staying there two nights or more after they have been processed," Goldman said. "We are very concerned about what conditions these immigrants are being held in."

What's next:

Goldman intends to engage with the Homeland Security Committee to request access for his office to inspect the 10th floor.

Lander's arrest: What happened

The backstory:

This incident follows the arrest of Brad Lander, who was detained after trying to intervene in the arrest of an immigrant without a judicial warrant.

Lander was held in federal custody for four hours before being released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and charges against him were dropped. The U.S. attorney's office is considering charges.

"I'm going to be back again … trying to make sure everyone's rights are protected," Lander said on Good Day New York when pressed to respond to accusations of orchestrating a political stunt.

Lander's arrest is part of ongoing tensions between Democratic politicians and federal agents over immigration enforcement. Similar incidents have occurred recently, including arrests of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Rep. LaMonica McIver, as well as the removal of Sen. Alex Padilla from a news conference.

Mayor Adams responds

Mayor Eric Adams criticized Lander for making the arrest about himself and later compared Lander's experience to his own past legal troubles, which were dismissed.

Adams claims he was targeted by the Biden administration, though the investigation began before he took office.