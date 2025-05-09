Newark mayor arrested at ICE facility during protest with congressional Dems

The Brief Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside Delaney Hall ICE detention center, a spokesperson confirmed. Mayor Baraka was accompanied by congressional Democrats when he was taken into custody. Several government officials have publicly called for Baraka's immediate release.



Newark Mayor and New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka has been arrested at New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE detention center, where he had been protesting its opening with Democratic members of Congress.

Mayor arrested

What we know:

A spokesperson from Ras Baraka for Governor Campaign confirmed Mayor Baraka had been arrested and detained by ICE at around 3 p.m.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba posted that the mayor "committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center," and that he had been taken into custody.

Delaney's recent opening

Timeline:

Mayor Baraka had been protesting the opening of Delaney Hall throughout the week – Delaney Hall is an ICE detention center that opened May 1, according to the private prison company that operates the center, GEO Group.

Baraka's office issued a statement the day the opening of the detainment center was announced: "Delaney Hall cannot lawfully open in Newark at this time."

He's argued that the 1,000-bed detention center should not be allowed to open because of building permit issues.

Baraka was attempting to join a scheduled tour of the facility being taken by three of New Jersey’s congressional delegation, Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman. when he was taken into custody, The Associated Press reports. An argument arose when federal officials blocked his entry, prompting Baraka to attempt to enter through a side gate.

"What we experienced was the weaponization of the abuse of power that this administration has given ICE to do." — Representative Bonnie Watson-Coleman

Witnesses say federal agents "threw organizers to the ground" before they handcuffed Baraka and took him into custody. He is being held at an ICE field office on Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark.

Supporters of the mayor have gathered outside the field office to protest his arrest.

Rep. LaMonica McIver says she and Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman were assaulted by ICE Officers at Delaney Hall.

"They not only arrested the mayor of Newark but put their hands on two members of Congress."

The congress members are leaving Delaney Hall now and going to where Mayor Baraka is being held.

What they're saying:

"I am outraged by the unjust arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this afternoon outside of Delaney Hall in Newark," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

"Over the past few months, Mayor Baraka, as well as advocates, faith leaders, and members of our Congressional delegation, have protested the opening of a private immigration detention center in the city of Newark," the statement read.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker posted a statement on X, saying "Law enforcement officers should have deescalated this situation," and calling for the mayor's immediate release.

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim also called for Baraka's immediate release, calling his arrest "shocking."

"I’ve reached out to DHS Secretary directly and am in touch with the members of Congress who conducted the oversight inspection."

New Jersey Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill both criticized the Trump administration's decision to reopen Delaney Hall in their respective statements – Gottheimer referred to the detention center as "an environment ripe with mistreatment and abuse," while Sherrill said reopening the Hall "won't fix our broken immigration system."