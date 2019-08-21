Authorities: Elderly woman repeatedly stabbed by house guest
Authorities say an elderly woman was repeatedly stabbed in her New Jersey home by a Georgia woman who was staying at the residence
Missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez placed on FBI’s Most Wanted list
A 5-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped from a Cumberland County park last week has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies
On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal.
Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes
A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.
‘They literally fried him': Dog owner blames United Airlines for animal's alleged heatstroke death
A distraught pet owner believes United Airlines is responsible for the death of his beloved dog, claiming the animal succumbed to heatstroke following a 2017 flight.
Newark water tests find lead filters working
Sampling done on the water in hundreds of Newark homes has found that up to 99 percent of city-issued filters are working.
NJ cop sentenced to 5 years for bar code thefts
A police officer accused of using counterfeit bar codes to pay significantly lower prices for collectibles he bought at stores while in his police uniform has been convicted of theft and official misconduct.
AMBER ALERT: Search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, enters fourth day; $20K Reward offered
An Amber Alert remains in effect for Dulce Maria Alavez, the 5-year-old girl who police believe was lured from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park earlier this week. Now, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find Alavez or leads to an arrest.
Jersey City to launch on-demand bus service app
Many residents in Jersey City don’t have a lot good to say about the city’s bus service, and Mayor Steven Fulop says that he’s been listening.
2 seriously injured when car, train collide in NJ
A car collided with a NJ Transit train in River Edge Thursday seriously injuring two people.
Newark mayor details lead fix plan
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says it will take 30 months for the city to replace all water lines.
Newark parents speak out on water crisis
Parents often have plenty of concerns as a new school year begins, but for those in Newark, the ongoing lead water crisis is just one more worry.
Newark water crisis drags on
It’s been an entire month since Newark’s water crisis began and for the city’s beleaguered residents, there still does not appear to be an end in sight.
Lead protesters descend on Newark
Steps away from the glitz and glam of the MTV Video Music Awards, hundreds of Newark protesters chanted, “Whatdo we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!”
$120M bond program to fix Newark lead water crisis: Report
Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo, Jr. will announce a $120 million bond program Monday to fast-track the city’s long-term plan to fix its lead water crisis, according to NJ Advance Media.
Religious leaders come together to help fight water crisis in Newark
As Newark’s water contamination crisis rolls on with no end in sight, members of the faith community are coming together to help residents cope and asking for support from across the nation.
Fire tears through rehab facility in Paterson
A large fire broke out at a building located at 410 Straight Street in Paterson on Saturday.
Newark residents struggling to cope with water crisis
A look at how residents in Newark are coping with the city's water crisis.
Activists attempt to drop off lead-free water at NJ prison
Community Advocates were stopped at the gate of Northern State Prison in Newark by corrections officers while trying to drop off cases of bottled water.
Baraka supporters defend city's handling of water crisis
Religious leaders and community activists gathered on the steps of Newark’s City Call to declare their support for Mayor Ras Baraka and his handling of the city’s ongoing water crisis.