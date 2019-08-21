Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal. 

NJ cop sentenced to 5 years for bar code thefts

A police officer accused of using counterfeit bar codes to pay significantly lower prices for collectibles he bought at stores while in his police uniform has been convicted of theft and official misconduct.

Newark water crisis drags on
It’s been an entire month since Newark’s water crisis began and for the city’s beleaguered residents, there still does not appear to be an end in sight.

Lead protesters descend on Newark
Steps away from the glitz and glam of the MTV Video Music Awards, hundreds of Newark protesters chanted, “Whatdo we want? Clean water! When do we want it? Now!”