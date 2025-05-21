Measles alert issued after Shakira concert at MetLife

The Brief New Jersey health officials have issued a warning about a possible measles exposure at the Shakira concert held at MetLife Stadium last weekend. Officials say anyone who was at the stadium between 7:30 p.m. on May 15 and 1:00 a.m. on May 16 may have been exposed. Those infected could begin showing symptoms as late as June 6.



New Jersey health officials have issued a warning about a possible measles exposure at the Shakira concert held at MetLife Stadium last weekend.

The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) says a non-resident who attended the concert while infectious was diagnosed with measles.

What they're saying:

Officials say anyone who was at the stadium between 7:30 p.m. on May 15 and 1:00 a.m. on May 16 may have been exposed.

Shakira performs during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Night Two at MetLife Stadium on May 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Maria-Juliana Rojas/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

The warning applies only to those who were at the specified location during that timeframe.

What we know:

Health officials urge anyone who is unvaccinated or at risk to monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days following the potential exposure.

A list of confirmed dates, times, and locations of possible exposures is available and will be updated as needed on the Department of Health website.

Those infected could begin showing symptoms as late as June 6.

They also warn that anyone who may have been exposed and or is experiencing symptoms should not visit any medical facility without calling ahead, so precautions can be taken to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Is there a measles outbreak in NJ?

As of May 20, no additional cases linked to this exposure have been identified in New Jersey. Officials say there is no ongoing community spread.

So far in 2025, New Jersey has reported three measles cases, all part of a household outbreak in February.

What you can do:

State health officials are reminding residents to stay current on the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine and other routine immunizations—especially before traveling. If you’re traveling internationally with an infant aged 6–11 months, consult your pediatrician about early MMR vaccination.

Measles symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and attacks the respiratory system. Before widespread vaccination, it was a common—and sometimes deadly—childhood illness. Among fever-and-rash illnesses in children, measles is the deadliest.

While rare in countries with strong vaccination programs, outbreaks still happen in areas where vaccine coverage is low.

Symptoms may include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash (usually appears 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin)

The rash typically starts as flat red spots at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.