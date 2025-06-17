3rd ICE detainee in custody after escape from Newark facility; 1 at large

The Brief A third man is in custody after escaping the Delaney Hall ICE detention center last week, the FBI said. All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police, Homeland Security officials said. ICE has been holding migrants facing deportation at the facility in Newark.



An FBI spokesperson says a third man is now in custody after escaping the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, NJ, last week during a chaotic breakout in which officials say may have involved dozens of detainees staging a revolt.

According to the spokesperson, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes is in custody.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody on Friday, the FBI said.

All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police in New Jersey and New York City, Homeland Security officials said.

Who is Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon?

What we know:

On Tuesday, the FBI released an updated wanted poster for the fourth fugitive, Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon.

Pineda-Mogollon, 25, is a white Hispanic male from Colombia. He's described as 5' 10" with black hair and brown eyes.

"When people started protesting over lunch, that's when things escalated with guards inside." — Amy Torres

He was previously arrested on local charges of petty larceny and residential burglary. His last known address was in Newark, and he is known to have ties to Queens.

The backstory:

Four men escaped the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark last week after dozens of migrant detainees reportedly staged a revolt. ICE has been holding migrants facing deportation at Delaney Hall.

Earlier in the day, about three dozen demonstrators protested outside the facility, alleging poor conditions. Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said a volunteer with a local rapid response network received a call from inside Delaney Hall claiming people hadn’t received food in more than 20 hours.

"When people started protesting over lunch, that's when things escalated with guards inside, and the facility went into lockdown," Torres said.

What they're saying:

The Department of Homeland Security has denied that a revolt took place and rejected claims of inhumane conditions.

"Contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention facility," the DHS said in a statement.