Two ICE detainees still at large after escape from Newark facility

The Brief FBI officials say two detainees who escaped from a federal immigration detention center in New Jersey last week have been recaptured, while another two remain at large. The FBI says Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada and Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez have been captured and are in now custody. Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon remain on the run. Officials have not said exactly how the detainees broke out, but a lawyer told NJ.com that inmates banded together and pushed down a dormitory wall while protesters were gathered outside.



Two men are now in custody after escaping the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, during a chaotic breakout Thursday night that officials say may have involved dozens of detainees staging a revolt.

The FBI said Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody on Friday, while Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon remain at large.

All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police in New Jersey and New York City, Homeland Security officials said.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes

What we know:

According to officials, Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, 20, is described as a white Hispanic male from Honduras. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he has distinctive tattoos on his right arm and cheek.

Bautista-Reyes was previously arrested on local charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

His last known address was in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon

FBI officials say Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon, 25, is a white Hispanic male from Colombia.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He was previously arrested on local charges of petty larceny and residential burglary. His last known address was in Newark, New Jersey, and he is known to have ties to Queens, New York.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the remaining two escaped detainees, described as "dangerous criminal illegal aliens."

Protesters gather outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility during protests over federal immigration enforcement raids on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova)

The backstory:

Four men escaped the Delaney Hall ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, Thursday, as dozens of migrant detainees reportedly staged a revolt. According to the FBI, two of the escaped detainees have since been apprehended — but two others remain on the run.

ICE protests NJ

ICE has been holding migrants facing deportation at Delaney Hall. Earlier in the day, about three dozen demonstrators protested outside the facility, alleging poor conditions. Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said a volunteer with a local rapid response network received a call from inside Delaney Hall claiming people hadn’t received food in more than 20 hours.

"When people started protesting over lunch, that's when things escalated with guards inside, and the facility went into lockdown," Torres said.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said he spoke with senior leadership at the facility and ICE officials, confirming reports of delayed and undersized meal portions.

Delaney Hall escape

The Department of Homeland Security has denied that a revolt took place and rejected claims of inhumane conditions.

"Contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention facility," DHS said in a statement.

What's next:

Efforts to reach ICE for comments on the future of the facility and the destination of detainees have been unsuccessful. The situation remains fluid as authorities continue the search for the escapees and address the aftermath of the security breach.