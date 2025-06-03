Newark mayor sues NJ's top federal prosecutor, claims 'malicious prosecution'

article

The Brief Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba over his arrest on a trespassing charge at an ICE detention facility. Baraka is seeking damages for "false arrest and malicious prosecution." Baraka and civil rights attorney Nancy Erika Smith held a press conference regarding his arrest today at 11:30 a.m.



Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sued interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba over his arrest on a trespassing charge at an ICE detention facility.

Lawsuit

What we know:

Baraka, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for New Jersey's governor, is seeking damages for "false arrest and malicious prosecution." The trespassing charge, which was later dropped, is in reference to when Baraka was arrested outside Delaney Hall ICE detention center about a month ago.

The lawsuit also accuses Habba of defamation for comments made about the case, claiming Habba issued a "defamatory statement" and authorized the arrest despite "clear evidence that Mayor Baraka had not committed the petty offense of ‘defiant trespass.’"

Baraka and civil rights attorney Nancy Erika Smith held a press conference regarding his arrest today, at 11:30 a.m., outside the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.